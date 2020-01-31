Hachimura eager to represent Wizards, Japan at All-Star Weekend

Ahead of his return to the Wizards’ lineup Saturday night against the Nets, it was announced by the NBA that Rui Hachimura was among 10 rookie and sophomore players selected for Team World in the 2020 Rising Stars Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend. Hachimura, already one of the league’s most globally recognized young players, will get the chance to play on one of the league’s biggest stages on Friday, Feb. 14 in Chicago.

“My current focus remains getting back on the court with the Wizards as soon as possible, but I am very honored to be chosen for the Rising Stars Challenge,” said Hachimura. “I look forward to representing the Wizards organization, our fans and the country of Japan during All-Star Weekend.”

Hachimura has not played since suffering a groin injury on December 16 against the Pistons, but has been one of the best rookies in the league when healthy. Among rookies, he ranks first in rebounding with 5.8 boards per game and fourth in scoring with 13.9 points per game. Despite having not played since mid-December, Hachimura is one of just 10 rookies with at least five 20-point games this season.

Like so many young players around the league, Hachimura has memories of watching All-Star Weekend as a kid, dreaming of the opportunity to one day be able to play on such a stage – though he had to go above and beyond to make sure he was able to catch the action.

“I remember when I was a kid in junior high, because of the time difference, the All-Star game would start at 9:00 A.M. or 10:00 A.M. – and it’s bad, but I didn’t go to school,” Hachimura said. “I stayed home and I watched the All-Star Game. It was so big to me.”

After a decorated three-year career at Gonzaga, Hachimura was selected by the Wizards the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, becoming the first Japanese-born player to ever be selected in the first round.

“(Hachimura is) exactly what the NBA is about,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said earlier this season. “You work hard, you dream big and you’ve got an opportunity. With his skillset, he’s only going to get better…Rui is right there with all (the great players) I have ever coached. He’s well-respected amongst his peers and his opponents know what he’s about.”

Hachimura wasted no time making his presence known this season, recording a double-double in Washington’s season opener – 14 points and 10 rebounds against the Dallas Mavericks. In his fourth game – Washington’s 159-158 shootout with the Houston Rockets – Hachimura scored 23 points on 9-15 (.600) from the field and 3-3 (1.000) from 3-point range. Three games later, he scored 21 points on 10-13 (.769) shooting against the Cavaliers, becoming the fastest Wizards player to score 100 career points (by games played) since John Wall in 2010.

Hachimura did a little bit of everything in the early going, showing off an impressive array of post moves for a player of his experience, hitting mid-range jumpers with consistency and displaying a knack for ball-handling and passing in transition.

After averaging just 9.1 points per game in a seven-game stretch in late November, Hachimura turned it on in December. Against the Clippers, his second of eight consecutive games scoring in double-figures, Hachimura poured in a career-high 30 points on 13-23 (.565) shooting to go along with nine rebounds and three assists. Two games later, he played a career-high 42 minutes and scored 27 points in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. After the game, Brooks noted how impressed he was with the way Hachimura carrier himself through the earliest stage of his career.

"He's like a seven or eight-year vet,” Brooks said. “He just chips away at the game every time. That guy, he's a winner. He just plays the right way. He plays hard, he plays for his team. He's not searching for stats; he just competes and he wants to get better.”

Now on the brink of his return to the court after missing the team’s last 22 games – and just a couple weeks away from representing Japan on one of the league’s biggest stages, Hachimura has a refreshed appreciation for where his journey has taken him.

“I’ve never had a time where I didn’t play basketball for five or six weeks,” Hachimura said after practice on Friday. “I realize more how much I appreciate that I can play basketball now. I thought it was a normal thing, but it’s not. You’ve got to be grateful and thankful for playing basketball every day.”