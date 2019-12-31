Go-Go Roundup: December 31

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 29: Garrison Matthews #24 of the Capital City Go-Go drives against Milton Doyle #35 of the Windy City Bulls during a NBA G-League game at the Entertainment and Sports Arena on December 29, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Last weekend, the Go-Go won a pair of thrilling, last-second matchups at Entertainment and Sports Arena against Maine and Windy City, giving them their first pair of consecutive wins of the season. On Friday, Wizards assignee Justin Robinson hit a pair of clutch free throws with 2.3 second remaining to clinch a one-point win over the Red Claws. On Sunday, Jerian Grant hit a baseline jumper with one second left in the game to give the Go-Go the lead and the win. Against Maine, Capital City center Mike Cobbins put on one of the best performances in Go-Go history, scoring 30 points and grabbing 17 rebounds in the two-point win. SEASON LEADERS As of December 31, by per game average PTS REB AST STL BLK Jones Jones Chiozza Chiozza Pasecniks 19.5 8.3 6.6 2.7 1.3 TWO-WAY WIZARDS // ASSIGNMENT PLAYERS Garrison Mathews // Guard // Two-Way Last week: 2 GP / 14.0 PPG / 3.5 RPG / 2.0 APG Mathews appeared in both Go-Go games this weekend, highlighted by a 20-point performance against Maine on Friday night. The rookie shot 6-12 (.500) from the field to go along with three rebounds and three steals. Against Windy City, Mathews scored eight points on 2-6 (.333) shooting from beyond the arc and grabbed four rebounds and three assists. In addition to his Go-Go appearances, Mathews has seen time in each of the last four Wizards games, including Monday night’s matchup with the Heat. Mathews came off the bench to score a career-high 28 points on just 6-9 (.667) shooting, helping lead a shorthanded Washington team to a win over Miami. Anzejs Pasecniks // Center // Two-Way Last week: 0 GP / 0.0 PPG / 0.0 RPG / 0.0 APG Pasecniks did not appear in a game for the Go-Go last week as he continues to serve as the Wizards’ number-two center behind Ian Mahinmi. Pasecniks averaged 9.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game in four games for the Wizards last week. Justin Robinson // Guard // On Assignment Last week: 2 GP / 16.5 PPG / 3.0 RPG / 7.0 APG Robinson played 30-plus minutes in each of Capital City’s games this weekend and impacted each in different ways. Against Maine on Friday night, Robinson got the start and served as more of a distributor, scoring just 11 points, but registering eight assists to just one turnover. Against Windy City on Sunday, Robinson came off the bench and scored 22 points, his third 20-point game of the season, shooting 9-14 (.642) from the field and 3-6 (.500) from deep. Admiral Schofield // Guard-Forward // On Assignment Last week: 1 GP / 19.0 PPG / 7.0 RPG / 1.0 APG Schofield appeared in just one Go-Go game this weekend, Sunday’s matchup with Windy City, scoring 19 points on 8-15 (.833) shooting and seven rebounds. Schofield continues to make appearances with a Wizards team short on frontcourt depth. LAST WEEK’S RESULTS Capital City Go-Go vs. Maine Red Claws // December 27 // Entertainment and Sports Arena Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Capital City Go-Go 26 29 27 35 117 Maine Red Claws 36 27 21 32 116

Justin Robinson hit two clutch free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining to give the Go-Go (8-9) a thrilling 117-116 victory over the visiting Red Claws (10-6) on Friday night at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. Robinson’s free throws gave the Go-Go, who trailed by as many as 15 during the contest, their first lead of the game and Capital City was able to knock down the court-long inbound pass at the buzzer to seal the victory. Robinson finished the game with 11 points and eight assists while on assignment from the Wizards.

“The guys played hard,” Go-Go head coach Ryan Richman said postgame. “We fell back into our identity. Obviously, they [Maine] made eight threes in the first quarter. We stuck to our game plan and continued to be aggressive, protect the paint and pressure ball handlers and their wings. We forced them into 25 turnovers for 33 points, and that’s what we do. We’re the best team in the league at [forcing turnovers] and we embrace it. We work on it and that’s what we do.”

Maine raced out to a quick lead, converting 8-12 (.667) shots from deep and shooting 13-18 (.722) from the field overall as they outscored the Go-Go 36-26 in the opening frame. Capital City was able to settle in the remainder of the game, as they held Maine to just 4-19 (.211) shooting from three the rest of the way. The Go-Go, who entered the game leading the NBA G League in forced turnovers, turned the Red Claws over 25 times to their own seven, and outscored Maine 33-10 in points off of turnovers in the game.

The Go-Go were led by Jerian Grant, who finished with 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, while converting all six of his free throw attempts. Capital City shot 19-20 (.950) from the free throw line overall, accounting for 29 of the team’s points. The Go-Go’s .950 percentage from the line was also the highest in the team’s two-year history (min. 10 attempts). Jalen Hudson (21 points) and two-way player Garrison Mathews (20 points) rounded out Capital City’s trio of 20-plus scorers on the night. Jalen Jones nearly missed the 20-point mark and another double-double with a 19-point, nine-rebound performance. Chris Chiozza added 14 points and a clutch steal with 11.6 seconds remaining to give Capital City its winning possession of the game.

Capital City Go-Go vs. Windy City Bulls // December 29 // Entertainment and Sports Arena