Go-Go Roundup: March 9

The Go-Go (22-21) are coming off a 1-2 week and now have sole possession of the sixth seed in the NBA G League’s Eastern Conference, leading the Delaware Blue Coats by half a game. Capital City’s week, however, started with a loss to Delaware on a buzzer-beating three from Blue Coats’ guard Marial Shayok after a 17-point Go-Go comeback in the fourth quarter. Capital City followed up with a nine-point win over the Bulls and a loss to the league-leading Herd.

Six Go-Go players averaged at least 10.0 points per game last week, led by Wizards two-way player Johnathan Williams (19.0), Wizards assignee Admiral Schofield (16.3) and Jalen Jones (16.3). Jones and Williams each averaged a double-double.

SEASON LEADERS

PTS REB AST STL BLK Jones Williams Grant Grant Pasecniks 18.9 9.4 5.9 1.4 1.1

TWO-WAY WIZARDS // ASSIGNMENT PLAYERS

Garrison Mathews // Guard // Two-Way

Mathews played in two games for the Go-Go this week, highlighted by a 12-point performance off the bench against Wisconsin on Saturday night. Mathews shot 2-6 (.333) from 3-point range and dished out a pair of assists.

Johnathan Williams // Center // Two-Way

Williams had a big week for the Go-Go, making two appearances and leading the team in points (19.0) and rebounds (13.5) per game. He started the week with a 20-point, 12-rebound showing against Delaware, his second 20-point double-double of the season. Against Windy City, Williams shot 9-11 (.818) from the field, totaling 18 points and 15 rebounds, one shy of his season high.

Admiral Schofield // Guard-Forward // On Assignment

Schofield started all three games for the Go-Go this week, highlighted by his team-high 22 points in Capital City’s win over the Windy City Bulls on Friday night. Schofield did most of his damage from beyond the arc that night, hitting 5-10 (.500) threes. The rookie scored in double figures in each of his other two appearances as well. Against Wisconsin, he did a little bit of everything, totaling 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Capital City Go-Go vs. Delaware Blue Coats // March 2 // Entertainment and Sports Arena

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Capital City Go‑Go 30 20 21 31 102 Delaware Blue Coats 27 26 32 20 105

The Go-Go (21-20) were defeated by the Delaware Blue Coats (21-18) 105-102 on a Marial Shayok three in the final second of the game. Trailing by 17 with just 7:37 remaining in the game, the Go-Go rallied with a 25-8 run to tie the game at 102 with 1:13 to go. Capital City’s run was fueled by London Perrantes, who scored all 12 of his points in the game during the rally. The Go-Go were unable to score on their final two possessions before Shayok’s fadeaway three to end the game. Capital City made its final four three-point attempts of the evening during the comeback after starting 3-26 from deep.

All five starters scored in double-figures for the Go-Go, led by Wizards two-way player Johnathan Williams’ 20 points and 13 rebounds – eight of which came off the offensive boards. Wizards’ assignee Admiral Schofield, Jerian Grant and Mike Cobbins all scored 14 points, while Jalen Jones chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds.

Capital City Go-Go vs. Windy City Bulls // March 6 // Sears Centre

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Capital City Go‑Go 24 33 31 29 117 Windy City Bulls 26 28 24 30 108

The Go-Go (22-20) topped the Bulls (16-25) on Friday night by a score of 117-108. Admiral Schofield, on assignment from the Wizards, scored a team-high 22 points. Capital City led by as many as 14 points after an early fourth quarter run, but were forced to hold on through a late Windy City run.

Jalen Jones (21 points, 15 rebounds) and Wizards two-way player Johnathan Williams (18 points, 15 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles in the win. Williams wasted no time getting his night started, scoring eight points on 4-5 (.800) shooting and grabbing nine rebounds in the first quarter alone.

Capital City Go-Go vs. Wisconsin Herd // March 7 // Menominee Nation Arena

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Capital City Go‑Go 44 36 18 24 122 Wisconsin Herd 28 42 36 30 136

The Go-Go (22-21) fell 136-122 to the league-leading Herd (33-10) on Saturday at Menominee Nation Arena. After scoring 80 points in the first half, the Capital City offense sputtered in the second, scoring just 42 points. Jerian Grant scored 19 points to lead eight Go-Go players in double-figures. Grant scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half, hitting all five of his field goal attempts to go along with five assists.

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

THE WEEK AHEAD

This week, the Go-Go play just two games, a Friday-Saturday road back-to-back against a pair of Western Conference teams. First, Capital City takes on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (15-26) on Friday before a matchup with the Texas Legends (24-19) on Saturday. Both games will tip at 8:30 P.M. ET.