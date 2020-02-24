Go-Go Roundup: February 24

The Go-Go played just two games last week, both against the Greensboro Swarm, in a road back-to-back on Friday and Saturday nights. Capital City won both, their fifth and sixth consecutive wins, and now sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 13 games left in the regular season.

SEASON LEADERS

PTS REB AST STL BLK Jones Williams Grant Grant Pasecniks / Williams 19.6 11.0 6.0 1.5 1.1

TWO-WAY WIZARDS // ASSIGNMENT PLAYERS

Garrison Mathews // Guard // Two-Way

Mathews scored in double figures in both games this weekend, highlighted by a 21-point game Saturday night in Greensboro. The performance was Mathews’s first 20-point game since December 27 and just the second of the season for the rookie. Mathews shot 4-8 (.500) from 3-point range and has now hit multiple 3-pointers in three straight games.

Johnathan Williams // Center // Two-Way

Williams averaged 13.0 points and 10.0 rebounds for the week, but saw his streak of four consecutive double-doubles come to an end in Saturday’s game. Williams has shot better than 50.0% from the field in nine consecutive games for the Go-Go and has missed that mark just once in his time with Capital City this season.

Admiral Schofield // Guard-Forward // On Assignment

Schofield led the team in scoring last week, most of which came by way of a 27-point performance in Saturday’s matchup against the Swarm. Schofield shot 6-8 (.750) from 3-point range and scored 20 points in the first half of the team’s win over Greensboro.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Capital City Go-Go vs. Greensboro Swarm // February 21 // Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Capital City Go‑Go 24 32 28 36 120 Greensboro Swarm 31 25 25 29 110

The Go-Go (19-17) defeated the Swarm (8-28) 120-110 in the first game of a two-game, back-to-back weekend between the two teams. The Go-Go were led by a 30-point performance from Ike Iroegbu, who shot 9-14 (.642) from the field and 5-5 (1.000) from 3-point range in 29 minutes off the bench. Capital City earned the win despite digging themselves a double-digit hole in the first five minutes of the game. A 14-0 run that began late in the first quarter eliminated a 12-point Swarm lead. The game remained close through the second and third quarters before a 13-3 Go-Go run from 5:14 to 2:27 in the fourth quarter gave Capital City a decisive edge.

Iroegbu scored 15 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter while Wizards assignee’ Admiral Schofield scored nine of his 17 points in the final frame. Two-way player Johnathan Williams scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his fourth consecutive double-double.

Capital City Go-Go vs. Greensboro Swarm // February 22 // Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Capital City Go‑Go 28 38 25 30 121 Greensboro Swarm 20 31 37 29 117

The Go-Go (20-17) earned their sixth straight win, defeating the Swarm (8-29) 121-117 on Saturday night at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Wizards’ assignee Admiral Schofield led the way for Capital City, scoring 27 points, including 20 in the first half. Wizards’ two-way player Garrison Mathews scored 21 points, shooting 6-10 (.600) from the field and 4-8 (.500) from deep.

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Go-Go look to continue their winning streak on Tuesday, hosting the Maine Red Claws (26-10) at 11:30 A.M. at Entertainment and Sports Arena in the team’s STEM Education Day. Over 20 local schools will be in attendance for Tuesday’s game, which will focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) activities focused around basketball. All children in attendance will receive a Go-Go-themed workbook with activities and information on how STEM powers the game of basketball. The concourse will also be home to two mad science activations, a “Make & Take” slime station, as well as a bubbling potion station. Wizards mascot G-Wiz will also be attendance for the day’s festivities.