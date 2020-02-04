Go-Go Roundup: February 4

The Capital City Go-Go went 0-2 last week, dropping matchups to the Long Island Nets and Lakeland Magic, and now sit at 14-17 on the season, 3.5 games out of the sixth seed. Jalen Hudson (19.0 points per game) led five Go-Go players averaging 10-plus points per game last week, including Wizards two-way player Johnathan Williams.

SEASON LEADERS

PTS REB AST STL BLK Jones Jones Grant Jones Cobbins 19.5 8.2 5.4 1.4 0.7

TWO-WAY WIZARDS // ASSIGNMENT PLAYERS

Garrison Mathews // Guard // Two-Way

After missing nearly a month with an ankle injury suffered on January 6 while playing with the Wizards, Mathews made his return Saturday against the Magic. Mathews scored eight points on 3-8 (.375) shooting in 19 minutes of action.

Johnathan Williams // Center // Two-Way

Williams started and scored in double-figures in both Go-Go games last week, including an 18-point, six-rebound performance against Lakeland on Saturday.

Isaac Bonga // Guard // On Assignment

Bonga was assigned to the Go-Go on Tuesday morning and has yet to play in a game G League game this season.

Anzejs Pasecniks // Center // On Assignment

Pasecniks was assigned to the Go-Go Tuesday morning. He has played in 12 G League games this season, averaging 10.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Admiral Schofield // Guard-Forward // On Assignment

Schofield did not appear in a game for either the Wizards or Go-Go this week.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Capital City Go-Go vs. Long Island Nets // January 29 // Barclays Center

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Capital City Go-Go 27 33 19 18 97 Long Island Nets 23 28 32 30 113

The Go-Go (14-16) were defeated 113-97 by the Long Island Nets (11-18) Wednesday afternoon at the Barclay Center. After scoring 60 points in the first half, the Capital City offense went cold in the second, scoring just 37 points. The Go-Go shot 37.9% from the field and were 2-22 (.091) from 3-point range.

Phil Booth totaled 17 points to lead six Go-Go players scoring in double figures. Wizards two-way player Johnathan Williams scored 14 points on 6-9 (.667) shooting and grabbed six rebounds in 28 minutes of action.

Capital City Go-Go vs. Lakeland Magic // February 1 // RP Funding Center

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Capital City Go-Go 30 33 36 22 121 Lakeland Magic 34 28 36 32 130

The Go-Go (14-17) got 20-point performances out of Jalen Hudson, Jerian Grant and Jalen Jones, but fell to the Lakeland Magic (18-13) 130-121 on Saturday night at the RP Funding Center. As a team, Capital Citu shot 44-88 (.500) from the field, but struggled from 3-point range for the second game in a row, hitting just 31.2% from deep. The Go-Go led by one entering the fourth quarter, but went cold in the fourth as Lakeland pulled away to win by nine.

Grant scored 21 points to go along with 10 rebounds and five assists while Wizards two-way player Johnathan Williams scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds. Two-way player Garrison Mathews made his return to action after missing nearly a month with an ankle sprain, scoring eight points in 19 minutes.

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

THE WEEK AHEAD

Up next, the Go-Go take on the Grand Rapids Drive (17-13) at DeltaPlex Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 P.M. Capital City then returns to Entertainment and Sports Arena for the first time since January 23, hosting the Erie Bayhawks (9-22) on Saturday at 7:00 P.M.