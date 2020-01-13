WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 11: Admiral Schofield #1 of the Capital City Go-Go shoots the ball against Jeremiah Martin #1 of the Sioux Falls Skyforce during an NBA G-League game on January 11, 2020 at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC. Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images Go-Go Roundup: January 13





The Go-Go (10-12) dropped each of their two games last week, including a triple-overtime thriller against the Maine Red Claws on Thursday night that featured performances of 20-plus points from three Capital City players. Jalen Jones scored 20-plus points in both games, including his fifth double-double of the season against Maine. The Go-Go closed the week with a cold-shooting loss to Sioux Falls on Saturday night. Capital City is likely to see some alterations to its rotation as the Wizards’ injury report shortens. Washington has had between seven and eight players out at a time for most of the last month and has relied greatly on the contributions of its two-way and assignment players. This weekend, two-way player Anzejs Pasecniks signed a multi-year contract with the Wizards. Johnathan Williams, who spent time as a two-way player with the Lakers last season and made a brief run with the Wizards earlier this season, replaced Pasecniks as Capital City’s second two-way player. Garrison Mathews, who is currently recovering from an ankle sprain, remains the team’s other two-way player. SEASON LEADERS As of January 13, by per game average PTS REB AST STL BLK Jones Jones Grant Jones Cobbins 20.0 8.4 4.9 1.4 0.8 TWO-WAY WIZARDS // ASSIGNMENT PLAYERS Garrison Mathews // Guard // Two-Way Last week: 0 GP / 0.0 PPG / 0.0 RPG / 0.0 APG Mathews, who suffered an ankle sprain while playing with the Wizards on January 6, has not played for the Wizards or Go-Go since, but is not expected to miss extended time. Johnathan Williams // Center // Two-Way Last week: 0 GP / 0.0 PPG / 0.0 RPG / 0.0 APG Williams signed his two-way contract with the Wizards on Sunday, returning to the organization after a brief stint between December 26-January 4. Admiral Schofield // Guard-Forward // On Assignment Last week: 1 GP / 16.0 PPG / 7.0 RPG / 1.0 APG Schofield made just one appearance last week for the Go-Go, scoring 16 points in 34 minutes in Saturday’s loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Schofield got most of his work with the Wizards, appearing in three games, highlighted by his career-best 18-point performance against Orlando on January 8. LAST WEEK’S RESULTS Capital City Go-Go vs. Maine Red Claws // January 9 // Portland Expo Building Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT1 OT2 OT3 F Capital City Go-Go 31 23 27 29 2 1 5 118 Maine Red Claws 20 22 36 32 2 1 7 120







The Go-Go (10-11) defeated the Maine Red Claws (14-6) 120-118 in a triple-overtime thriller Thursday night at the Portland Expo Building. Capital City’s Phil Booth scored 32 points, shooting 8-12 (.667) from 3-point range, to lead three Go-Go players scoring at least 20 points. Jalen Jones who leads the team with five double-doubles this season, totaled 25 points and 15 rebounds. 19 first-half points from Booth helped Capital City build a 54-42 halftime lead, but the Red Claws caught fire in the third and fourth quarters, scoring 68 points on 54.2% from the field and 42.3% from deep. Maine trailed by 14 with 3:28 left in the fourth quarter when Kaiser Gates scored seven points in just over 60 seconds to spark a Red Claws comeback and force overtime. Jerian Grant scored on the Go-Go’s second possession of the two-minute overtime period, but Maine answered on the other end and forced the game to a second overtime. The second overtime saw both offenses struggle, each scoring one point, hitting one of two free throw attempts. Noah Allen missed a jump shot as time expired and the game moved on to a third overtime, one that featured double the offense of the previous two overtime periods combined. After a Jalen Hudson and-one layup put the Go-Go up three, Maine answered with a triple to tie the game with 46 seconds left. The teams again traded buckets on the ensuing possession and had the game tied with 26 seconds remaining. After a missed layup by Hudson, Gates scored with just 0.1 left on the clock to give the Red Claws the win. Capital City Go-Go vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce // January 11 // Entertainment and Sports Arena Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Capital City Go-Go 19 34 15 22 90 Sioux Falls Skyforce 28 26 23 29 106

The Go-Go (10-12) were defeated by the Sioux Falls Skyforce (11-13), 106-90, Saturday night in D.C. The Go-Go struggled to find an offensive rhythm in the game, as they shot a season-low .379 from the field, allowing Sioux Falls to hold a double-digit lead for most of the game. Capital City cut a 17-point second quarter deficit to one at the half on a Jalen Jones buzzer-beating three, but could not get anything going in the second half as Sioux Falls pulled away.

Capital City was led by Jalen Jones’ 21 points and eight rebounds. Wizards’ assignee Admiral Schofield added 16 points and seven rebounds, going 4-7 from beyond the arc. Mike Cobbins (14 points) and Jerian Grant (10 points) rounded out the bulk of the Go-Go’s scoring.

“Yeah, [we] just struggled,” Go-Go head coach Ryan Richman said postgame. “Didn’t move the ball as well as we have in the past. We were low energy. Credit Sioux Falls. I thought they did a great job defensively and then offensively -- getting [Mychal] Mulder going early. That was a huge key for us and we didn't execute defensively what we need to do on them.”

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Go-Go play four games this week in one of their busiest stretches of the season. The run tips Monday night in Fort Wayne against the Mad Ants (9-14) at 7:00 P.M. at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Capital City then heads home for a pair of home games on Wednesday and Friday against Raptors 905 (9-13) and the College Park Skyhawks (15-10). Both games will tip at 7:00 P.M. at Entertainment and Sports Arena. The Go-Go then close the week out Sunday afternoon with a road matchup against the Westchester Knicks (11-13) at 3:00 P.M. at the Westchester County Center.