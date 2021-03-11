Fresh Vine Wine presents Wizards Women's Night

WASHINGTON, D.C. – To celebrate Women’s History Month, the Washington Wizards will honor and highlight the contributions of women to the Wizards, Monumental Sports & Entertainment and sports overall throughout the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 12 for Women’s Night presented by Fresh Vine Wine.

The game entertainment for that night will focus on recognizing female talent. The music will highlight female artists, as Krystle Cruz will sing the National Anthem and the Wizards Dancers will perform an all-female dance routine while female Wizards employees will be featured throughout the game. Female fans will also be acknowledged virtually throughout the game. Fans can tune into Wizards Virtual Gameday presented by NBCSW to be part of the Women's Night festivities.

On March 12, fans can go on TikTok for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the day in the life of in-arena host Britt Waters and DJ Heat. Monumental Basketball athletic trainer Chalisa Fonza as well as strength and conditioning coach Sarah Walls will join the Off The Bench podcast to discuss their experiences as women working in sports.

Fans can secure a 25% discount on select women's apparel from the Team Store at Capital One Arena and online from March 12-14. To receive the discount online, use the promo code WOMENS25 (some merchandise including jersey and Nike apparel are excluded from this promotion; cannot be combined with any additional discounts).

The Wizards Book of the Month selections for March will focus on women leaders, their contributions and history. Readers grades K-2, 3-5, and 6-8 can browse through titles here.