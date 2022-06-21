For Wizards' scouts, NBA Draft night represents the culmination of years of work

With the 2022 NBA Draft just a day away, front offices are finalizing their draft boards and preparing to usher in a new wave of NBA talent. For the majority NBA teams and their front office executives, draft season begins in earnest after the Draft Lottery when the big boards begins to take shape. However, creating the plan for draft day begins much earlier. Long before the draft order is set, scouts hit the road to canvass the world for prospects worthy of playing a role in their team’s future.

For those scouts, the draft represents the culmination of a yearslong effort to unearth talent and provide their general managers and coaches with actionable intel for draft day.

Whittling a list of hundreds of prospects down to the handful of players in consideration on draft night is a significant undertaking. It takes a network of scouts around the world working in coordination to find a draftable player.

Teon Watson, the Wizards Director of Scouting Operations, plays a key role for the Wizards in this undertaking, supporting the front office in all aspects of the team’s scouting efforts. One of his chief responsibilities is managing the scouts’ frenetic travel schedules throughout the season, assigning evaluators to specific regions to maximize efficiency in the Wizards’ scouting network.

“We have scouts situated in different regions across the county, all across the globe, actually,” Watson said. “So we try to maximize and make the travel as efficient as possible. We try to make it so guys aren’t inefficient in their travel and bouncing from the Midwest back to the east coast back to the Midwest. Just making sure it makes sense.”

Scouts spend a significant amount of the season on the road. College scouts, working under Senior Director of College Personnel, Tony DiLeo, start the season going to practices in their designated regions, eventually attending 15-to-25 games per month once the season is underway. While the schedule is taxing, seeing prospects in person is a crucial aspect of the evaluation process.

“Watching film is great, but when you’re in person you definitely get to see things you don’t notice on film,” Watson said. “You get to see mannerisms, you get to see body language, you get a chance to see how these guys interact when there’s adversity. Obviously on video, there’s going to be media, there’s going be commercial breaks, but when you’re in person you can see how he responds to tough coaching, how he is in huddles and different things that the video may not catch.”

“Once you’ve seen a player a couple times live, then watching tape is more effective,” DiLeo said. “You can watch a lot of tape because you already know those answers about a player’s game.”

In some circumstances, scouts begin accumulating intel on prospects years in advance. While the primary focus is always on the upcoming draft class, the Wizards’ scouting department is always keeping an eye on each of the 10 players on the court, regardless of which of them drew them to the arena that night.

“We may notice, during a particular game, there’s a freshman who’s not ready yet, but in a year’s time or maybe a few years down the line, this guy could develop into a draftable prospect or a potential first round prospect,” Watson said. “You’re always prepping for, not only this years draft, but down the line as well because you’re picking up on potential prospects who aren’t ready yet but may be ready in the future.”

The scouting effort extends beyond the court as well. Because the ultimate goal of this year-round operation is to furnish the team’s decision makers with a list of quality prospects who fit the team’s culture, DiLeo and Watson are concerned with more than a prospects measurables. They invest considerable time researching prospects’ backgrounds, often speaking with former coaches and professors to get a better idea of who the prospects are as people.

“More than just the on-court aspect, we’re looking for high-character guys to come into the building,” Watson said. “Part of the scouting evaluation is gathering intel on prospects so we know them in and out before we bring them in.”

“Character is a big thing for us,” DiLeo said. “We want to build a team with good character players. We feel that once you have a team of good character people you can get through adversity, bond as team and build good chemistry.”

Draft week is the pinnacle of the scouting department’s yearslong effort. With pre-draft workouts wrapping up, evaluators fly in from around the country to finalize the draft board by breaking down each player one last time as a group.

“This week is great because we have all our scouts here talking about different players, different goals, what type of player we want to try and find,” DiLeo said. “Once we get to draft day and our board is set, all the emotions are taken out of it. Right now there are a lot of emotions. There’s a lot of discussion. This week is a fun week for us.”

“It’s always great to get in and have those meetings, have those discussions,” Watson said. “It can be an all-day affair, but it’s definitely worth it to make sure we get it right.”