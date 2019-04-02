Ernie Grunfeld relieved of duties as President of the Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON, DC – Chairman and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment Ted Leonsis announced today that Ernie Grunfeld has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Wizards.

“We did not meet our stated goals of qualifying for the playoffs this season and, despite playing with injuries to several key players, we have a culture of accountability and a responsibility of managing to positive outcomes,” said Leonsis. “I wish to thank Ernie for his service to the Washington Wizards. He and his family have been great leaders in our community and have worked tirelessly to make us a top NBA franchise.”

Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Tommy Sheppard will report to Leonsis on all basketball matters beginning immediately. The team will begin a search for a new head of basketball operations (which will include Sheppard as a candidate) upon conclusion of the season.

Grunfeld served as the Wizards’ president, overseeing basketball operations, for the past 16 seasons. He was hired prior to the 2003-04 season and compiled a record of 568-724 during his tenure with the franchise, reaching the playoffs eight times.