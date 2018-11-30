Dwight Howard Injury Update

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 10: Dwight Howard #21 of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the Miami Heat on November 10, 2018 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.
Washington, D.C. – Wizards center Dwight Howard underwent an L4-L5 lumbar microdiscectomy earlier today. The procedure went as planned with no complications.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Robert Watkins in Marina Del Rey, CA, and was recommended after consultation with Dr. Watkins and Wizards Director of Medical Services and Orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih determined that the disc herniation was causing severe nerve irritation and gluteal pain.

Howard’s progress will be re-evaluated in approximately two to three months.

