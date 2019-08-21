Devils Backbone Brewing Company to go Full Court Press during Wizards season

WASHINGTON, DC - The Washington Wizards and Devils Backbone Brewing Company announced that the award-winning brewery will feature Full Court Press Cherry Hard Lemonade exclusively at Wizards home games this season. The new Wizards-branded cherry hard lemonade has an ABV of 6.1% and will be available on draft and in 16 oz. cans at the start of the NBA season at Capital One Arena.

“The opportunity to create something new and unique that gets people excited is what gets most of us out of bed in the morning at Devils Backbone. So we were excited when the Wizards asked us to think differently about a new beverage for their fans,” said Devils Backbone COO Hayes Humphreys. “The result of that challenge is Full Court Press, a magical Cherry Hard Lemonade concoction. It’s a juicy, less-sweet, gluten free, lower calorie hard lemonade that’s different from everything else in Capital One Arena.”

In addition to the Devils Backbone’s logo, the Full Court Press can will feature the team’s colors and logo along with hash marks and a half-court circle to replicate a basketball court, as well as three stars to honor the District of Columbia. The tagline “Rep The District,” which invites fans from the metropolitan area to cheer on the Wizards, will also be highlighted.

Fans will be able to find Full Court Press Hard Cherry Lemonade in the Devils Backbone Lounge located on the 400 level at Capital One Arena near section 429/430.

ABOUT DEVILS BACKBONE BREWING COMPANY

Devils Backbone Brewing Company specializes in award-winning lagers, inspired by the great brewing traditions of Europe and the ingenuity of modern craft brewing. Devils Backbone operates two breweries in central Virginia. Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows located in scenic Nelson County, and the Outpost Brewery & Tap Room, in Lexington, VA. Learn more at dbbrewingcompany.com.