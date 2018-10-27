Kings beat Wizards 116-112 in Sacramento

The Wizards fell to the Sacramento Kings 116-112 Friday night at Golden 1 Center.

Friday night’s matchup marked the first time the Wizards played the Kings in 2018-19. Additionally, it served as the third stop on a five-game West Coast road trip for the Wizards.

Despite some doubt, both Bradley Beal and Ian Mahinmi suited up for the Wizards.

Washington went scoreless for the first three minutes of the game, with the Kings maintaining a 2-0 lead during that span. The Wizards ended the first quarter with a one-point deficit, down 28-27. The Wizards jumped ahead at the end of the second quarter, holding a 61-55 lead behind John Wall’s 15 points.

Sacramento came back in the third quarter and grabbed the lead, thanks to an 11-0 run. It didn’t last long, however, as the Wizards once again regained control. A Kelly Oubre Jr. half-court buzzer-beater put the Wizards back up 85-79 to enter the fourth.

The fourth quarter proved to be a dramatic one, with the game coming down to the wire. The Wizards were down 108-101 with 2:30 left to go in the game. A big-time 3-pointer by Oubre Jr. cut the Sacramento lead to 108-104. A few possessions later, now down 110-106, Bradley Beal drained a triple, which put the Wizards down merely one. Ultimately, the Kings were able to pull away.

Nemanja Bjelica had a huge game for the Kings, ending the contest with 26 points and six 3-pointers. Buddy Hield contributed 22 points for Sacramento, and Willie Cauley-Stein turned in a double-double (17 pts, 11 reb).

"We had a chance to extend the lead four or five times tonight and we didn’t do that," head coach Scott Brooks said postgame. "Give [Sacramento] credit - this team plays fast, they play hard and they’re young and athletic. They deserved the win down the stretch."

John Wall led the Wizards in scoring with 26 points, along with eight rebounds in 36-plus minutes of play. Oubre Jr. had has third-straight double-digit scoring outing, finishing with 22 points. It was also the third consecutive game in which Oubre Jr. shot above 50 % from the field.

“I’m just trying to go out there and play my hardest and just get wins," Oubre Jr. said postgame. "Every day is a different story. I’m trying to make each and every day my master piece.”

Beal finished with 21 points, while Jeff Green and Markieff Morris both manufactured 13 points.

Despite shooting slightly better from the field than Sacramento, the Wizards were out-rebounded 61-50. The Wizards also committed 21 turnovers.

The road trip continues for the Wizards, who travel to Southern California to play the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 P.M. Sunday night. The Clippers will be coming off a victory, having defeated the Houston Rockets 133-113 Friday night.