D.C.’s own Lightshow helps introduce Wizards City Edition jerseys

In early October, members of the Wizards production team were brainstorming ideas for a song to pick for the team’s introduction video for City Edition jersey nights at Capital One Arena. The organization wanted to feature local talent; somebody who represented and identified with the city. This was an ideal opportunity to showcase D.C.’s music talent, and the marketing team knew the black City Edition jerseys would be a hit.

Individuals ranging from the marketing team to Wizards players were asked for input. Otto Porter Jr. suggested Lightshow, a local artist who is one of the nation’s rising musical artists. Connected by Porter, Lightshow and the marketing and production teams began working on a song to use for the video.

Lightshow wrote custom lyrics for the video, using the beat of his song “Clear.” The lyrics and tone of the song embodied what the production team was looking for, and the marketing team felt the message embraced what it meant to “Rep The District.”

Lightshow, a lifelong Wizards fan, will be in the building for Friday night’s game.

Below are the lyrics to the song.

Lightshow - “Clear: The District Version” (Prod. By Shane Alexander & Bamba Production)

I don’t need me nobody, I need me a ‘rrari Lock up The Vault from the seats to the lobby.

In black When I move, as smooth as a robbery.

Don’t know ‘bout you I brought 2 to the party, 3 too it’s a party It’s fam over everything and we not goin’ for nothing.

I think we on to somethin’.

It’s getting’ dark in here.

That means a storm in coming.

You know it’s more than a game.

I was just gettin’ it clear.

Black out the City.

This is the District.

You gotta show some respect when you here.

This monumental.

Home of the Monument.

Red, white, and blue, now we black with the gear.

No fear on the court.

Hold highest court.

Then bring some Wizards Dancers to cheer.

D.C. nights, it’s about to go down.

Better go now if you scared.

This Superman with the black suit.

Y’all boys better come prepared.

NOTES: ‘rrari = Ferrari, The Vault = Capital One Arena, a robbery = a steal, 2 = John Wall, 3 = Bradley Beal, fam = D.C. Family; Superman = Dwight Howard