Bertans's top three performances of the season so far

After three seasons in the league, Davis Bertans was traded from San Antonio to Washington, a move that gave the 6’10” sharpshooter a fresh start and an opportunity to carve out a more sizeable role on a team that needed shooting. Bertans has done just that and more, using the 2019-20 as his breakout campaign and putting his name on the map as one of the best shooters in the league. Through 64 games, Bertans has 25 outings this season with four-plus 3-pointers off the bench, the most in the league by nine games and just two games behind the NBA’s all-time record. He has 16 games with at least five triples and has already broken the franchise record for threes in a team’s first 70 games, despite appearing in just 53 games. Below is a look at Bertans’s top three performances of the season.

3. December 5, 2019 vs. Philadelphia

In the middle of what was his best stretch of the season so far, Bertans put on one the best heat check performances the league has seen this season. In the second quarter alone, the Latvian Laser packed in more 3-point production than he normally fits into an average game.

Coming off the bench late in the first quarter with the Wizards facing a double-digit deficit, Bertans almost singlehandedly shot Washington back into the game. He hit a triple with less than three seconds left in the first quarter, his first points of the game, to bring the Wizards back within single digits. It was the second quarter, however, where he really made his mark. Bertans went 7-7 (1.000) from the field and 5-5 (1.000) from 3-point range in in a second quarter in which Washington outscored Philadelphia 40-22. Down five with just over five minutes left in the half, Bertans converted from beyond the arc on three straight possessions, sparking a 19-4 run that gave Washington a double-digit lead going into halftime.

Bertans was 8-8 from the field and 6-6 from 3-point range in the first half, becoming the first Wizards player to hit at least six 3-pointers in a half without a miss since Trevor Ariza on March 1, 2014.

"You just smile…He makes it look so easy,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said postgame. “It's only maybe a few people in the league, that can take those shots and have the confidence to take and make them. I thought the ball movement, his ability to space the floor is like the best in the league at that position.”

2. March 1, 2020 at Golden State

After a first half in which he scored just six points, Bertans came out of the break and dominated the second half en route to an historic tandem performance with Bradley Beal. He checked in for his first action of the second half with 4:38 left in the third quarter and hit threes on Washington’s first two possessions. A Wizards lead that had been just four early in the second half hit 21 when Bertans converted on a finger roll in the closing seconds of the third. But Bertans was just getting warmed up.

In the fourth quarter, Bertans converted on all five of his 3-point attempts, scoring 15 points and helping Washington close out a 14-point win. Bertans finished 8-10 (.800) from deep, his second of three games this season with at least eight 3-pointers.

In addition to Bertans’s eight 3-pointers, Bradley Beal converted on seven of his own, making the duo the first pair of teammates in franchise history to hit at least seven 3-pointers in the same game.

1. December 10, 2019 at Charlotte

Bertans notched the highest scoring game of his career in early December, bookending a stretch of five 20-point performances in six games, with a 32-point outing against the Hornets. Bertans scored just two points in the first quarter and did most of his damage after halftime, scoring 21 points on 6-9 (.667) from deep. Overall, Bertans finished 8-12 (.667) from beyond the arc, setting what was then a career high for 3-pointers made.

“The guy is a bucket getter,” said Brooks. “He can get buckets all throughout the floor. Every shot is a great shot because it’s always squared up. He has a great release and he has such a high release and he’s 6’10” and we needed every one of them.”

With the Wizards down by 16 late in the third quarter, Bertans hit three triples in the final 1:45 of the quarter and scored 15 points in a 2:52 span between the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarter, propelling Washington into the lead. Despite the Wizards’ loss, Bertans finished plus-17 on the night.

“I was just trying to do my job,” Bertans said. “They were in there guarding me closer and I was just trying to come off screens and…just kind of have the defense gravitate toward me and somebody else can get open. I think we got a lot of good looks at the end.”