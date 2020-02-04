Davis Bertans to participate in Mountain Dew 3-Point Contest

Washington, DC – The NBA announced today that Wizards forward Davis Bertans was selected to participate in the MTN Dew 3-Point Contest. Bertans is the ninth representative from Washington to compete in the contest and the first since Bradley Beal in 2018. The event will be a part of All-Star Saturday Night on February 15 at the United Center in Chicago (8:00 p.m. on TNT).

“My experience with the Wizards has been great since I arrived this summer, from my teammates, the coaching staff, the fans and the entire organization” said Bertans. “It will be an honor to compete in the three-point contest on behalf of all of them and to represent Latvia during All-Star Weekend.”

Bertans currently ranks fifth in the NBA in made three-pointers per game at 3.6 – the highest average by a Wizards player in franchise history. Bertans’ .429 percentage from deep ranks third among players with at least 300 attempts, and the “Latvian Laser” has tallied 16 games this season with at least a .500 shooting percentage on threes with five-or-more attempts, tied for the second-most in the league. Bertans has seven games this season with at least six made threes, six of which have come off the bench, tied for the sixth-most in the league.

Bradley Beal is the last Wizard to participate in the three-point contest, doing so in both 2018 and 2014. Tim Legler is the only Washington player to ever win the contest, doing so in 1996.

Joining Bertans in the competition are: Devonte’ Graham (Hornets); Joe Harris (Nets); Buddy Hield (Kings); Zach LaVine (Bulls); Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers); Duncan Robinson (Heat); and Trae Young (Hawks).