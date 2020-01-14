Dave Johnson named D.C. Sportscaster of the Year

Washington, DC – The National Sports Media Association (NSMA) announced yesterday that long-time Wizards radio play-by-by broadcaster Dave Johnson has been named D.C. Sportscaster of the Year.

“Congratulations to our friend and colleague Dave Johnson on being named the 2019 D.C. Sportscaster of the Year for the work he has done on behalf of our D.C. area sports fans,” said Chairman & CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment Ted Leonsis. “Dave is one of the best journalists in the business and we are fortunate to have him as a member of our MSE Family. Kudos to him on receiving this fantastic and well-deserved honor.”

Johnson is one of the most distinguished broadcasters in the nation’s capital. The 2019-20 season marks his 23rd season as the voice of the team on the Washington Wizards Radio Network and Johnson is in his 25th year serving as the morning anchor and senior sports director on top-rated WTOP (103.5 FM).

In addition to announcing Wizards games, Johnson has handled the play-by-play for Major League Soccer’s D.C. United for the past 24 seasons and can also be seen on television as an anchor on NBC 4 as well as NBC Sports Washington.

