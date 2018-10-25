Wizards fall to Warriors on Curry's big night, 144-122

Traveling to Oracle Arena to face the Golden State Warriors is no easy task, and that was emphasized during the Wizards' 144-122 loss to the defending NBA Champions. Wednesday night's clash with Golden State was the Wizards' second stop on a five-game road trip, and came two days after the team notched its first win of the season in Portland.

It was a spirited effort in the early going, as the Wizards kept pace with the high-powered Warriors attack. Ultimately, though, Golden State proved to be too proficient on offense.

The first half featured a high volume of scoring from both sides. At the end of the half, Stephen Curry already had 31 points, while Kevin Durant registered a quick 20. The Warriors’ ability to seemingly score at will helped them maintain distance from the Wizards. However, Washington trimmed a 16-point Warriors lead to nine, and entered the intermission down 80-71.

Four Wizards scored 10 or more points in the first half, with Kelly Oubre Jr. pacing the group with 15 points.

In the second half, Golden State's scoring ability was on full display. In a crucial third quarter, the Warriors pulled away behind more offensive firepower from Curry. The dagger came when Curry sank a very deep 3-pointer with 2:46 to go in the third..

Curry ended the night with 51 points and 11 3-pointers made.

“Some of the shots that he was making, you don’t ever see that. He is a special player, special scorer, special shooter," Head coach Scott Brooks said postgame. "He was taking 35-foot shots and it is hard to double-team a guy that is that far out. He makes them like they are layups. You never see anything like it.”

Of course, it wasn't just Curry who enjoyed a productive night for the Warriors.

"It’s wasn’t just him [Curry] it was everybody, KD (Kevin Durant) had 30, Klay (Thompson) got his 20," Bradley Beal said. "The top three guys had 100 points by themselves.”

Beal led the Wizards in scoring with 23 points, while also contributing four assists and three rebounds. It was the fourth-straight 20+ point game for Beal. Kelly Oubre Jr. (17), Markieff Morris (14), John Wall (13), Otto Porter Jr. (12), and Jeff Green (10) all finished with double-digit points as well.

Wednesday night's game in Oakland marked the NBA debut of Troy Brown Jr. The 19-year old rookie checked in midway through the quarter. Brown Jr. notched his first career points by intercepting a pass and laying it in for two on the other end. Additionally, Thomas Bryant also made his Wizards debut. Bryant, who saw action in 15 games with the Lakers in 2017-18, ended the night with four points and four rebounds.

The West Coast road trip continues for the Wizards, as the team returns to action Friday against the Sacramento Kings. The Kings defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 97-92 on Wednesday night. Tip-off for Friday night is set for 10 P.M.