Grammy Award winner Ludacris to headline Wizards Concert Series

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards are bringing back the popular postgame concert series for the 2021-22 Wizards season headlined by Grammy Award winner Ludacris. Following the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 3, Ludacris will take to the court for a performance featuring hits such as Stand up!, Southern Hospitality and Money Maker. He will be joined by producer DJ Infamous. A multi-talented performer and producer, Ludacris has acted in blockbuster movies such as the Fast and Furious series.

Tipping off the 2021-22 concert series following the game on Nov. 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies, local Go-Go artist Backyard Band will entertain fans for another crowd-pleasing performance. Joining them will be up-and-coming local talents DC Vybe Band and DJ Ezzy.

As a special bonus, for the first time ever fans will be able to take advantage of a “Go-GO BOGO” offer that includes a ticket for the Wizards game and postgame concert on Nov. 5, as well as a complimentary ticket for the Capital City Go-Go vs. Westchester Knicks game on Nov. 6 at 7:00 p.m. The Capital City Go-Go game on Nov. 6 will also feature a postgame Go-Go concert with artist TCB. This offer is only available to purchase through a special link by visiting HERE.

The Capital City Go-Go, the NBA G League affiliate to the Washington Wizards, plays at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Congress Heights. The arena is located at 1100 Oak Dr SE, Washington, DC 20032.

Fans can attend the postgame concerts free of charge with the purchase of a game ticket for that night’s game. For ticket information go to www.nba.com/wizards/tickets.

Capital One Arena will return to full capacity crowds and in compliance with the District of Columbia’s mask mandate, fans are required to wear a mask unless actively eating and drinking. Numerous improvements, updates and enhancements have been made to the arena to ensure fan safety as well as improve the fan experience.

Guests will not be allowed inside Capital One Arena without a face mask. As part of every entertainment presentation at Wizards games, the video boards and public address announcements remind visitors more than a dozen times throughout the game of this masking policy.

Capital One Arena has installed 200 wall placards on concourses, restrooms, stairwells, and concession areas reminding guests of the masking policy. There are over 10,000 guest face masks available for every game and event and are located at all the entrances into the arena. Additionally, ushers across all sections of the arena carry facemasks for guests who misplace theirs. All section ushers have been trained to monitor and remind guests to keep their masks up unless actively eating or drinking. Repeated non-compliance may subject the guest from being removed from the arena. To read more about the Capital One Arena bag policy, payment methods, retail and Capital One Arena venue options and health and safety protocols, click HERE.