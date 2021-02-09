By the numbers: Wizards win in Chicago

On Monday, the Wizards earned their third win in their last six games, topping the Bulls 105-101 in a game that came down to the final seconds. Below, we take a look at the win by the numbers, including Bradley Beal’s continued scoring tear, Davis Bertans’ red-hot first half, Rui Hachimura’s birthday double-double and more.

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

PACKING THE STAT SHEET

Bradley Beal led the way with team highs in points (35) and assists (7), his 18th game this season leading the team in scoring and fourth time leading the team in assists. Beal scored or assisted on the Wizards’ first 11 points of the game and 18 of their first 24. Beal also grabbed five rebounds, his 11th game this season with at least five boards. Since the start of last season, Beal has nine games with at least 35 points, five rebounds and five assists, trailing only James Harden (25), Luka Doncic (20), Damian Lillard (12) and Trae Young (10).

BEAL LEADING THE LEAGUE

Beal leads the league in 30-point games (14), two games more than Lillard, who ranks second with 12 such games. Beal is tied for the league lead in 25-point games with Doncic (19) and 35-point games with Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic (7). Most impressively, Beal is last among this group in total games played. Lillard has played in 21 games, Jokic in 23 and Curry and Doncic in 24. For good measure, Beal also leads the league with a trio of 40-point games. Six players are tied for second with two 40-point games.

SEASON-BEST DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCE

The Wizards recorded a 99.0 defensive rating in Monday’s win over the Bulls, their lowest defensive rating of the season by 3.0 points. The previous low (102.0) was set just five days earlier in their 103-100 win over the Heat. Among players that played at least 20 minutes against Chicago, Deni Avdija’s 76.2 defensive rating was the lowest on the team.

DB STARTS HOT

In his first game as a starter this season, Davis Bertans came out firing. He hit four 3-pointers in the first half, including 3-5 (.600) from deep in the second quarter. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, Bertans has made three-plus 3-pointers in a single quarter 23 times, the fifth-highest total in the league, trailing only Lillard, Harden, Buddy Hield and Duncan Robinson. Bertans’ production on Monday night came in a season-high 37:51 of game action, the most he’s played in a game since December 20, 2019 when he played 38:03 against Toronto.

SHARING THE ROCK

The Wizards were passing well early, recording eight of their 23 assists in the first quarter alone and assisted on 12 of their first 15 field goals as a team. Beal and Ish Smith led the way with seven dimes apiece. Washington’s 23 assists were the most they’ve totaled in the last four games.

BEAL GETS TO THE LINE

Against the Bulls, Beal fought his way to the free throw line all night and finished 14-15 (.933) from the stripe, including 6-6 (1.000) in the third quarter alone. It was Beal’s second game this season with at least 15 free throw attempts. Only Trae Young, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo have more such games this season. Beal has seven such games since the start of last season, tied for third in the league.

WIZARDS DOMINANT IN THE PAINT

The Wizards outscored the Bulls 54-40 in the paint on Monday night, the most paint points they have scored in their last four games and their seventh time this season with 50-plus paint points. Beal (14), Rui Hachimura (12) and Alex Len (10) combined to score 36 of the Wizards’ 54 points in the paint.

HACHIMURA’S BIRTHDAY DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Hachimura celebrated his 23rd birthday with his first double-double of the season, scoring 19 points and grabbing a season-high 10 rebounds in 36 minutes, the second-most he’s played in a game this season. The double-double was the fourth of Hachimura’s career.