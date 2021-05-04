By the numbers: Wizards win shootout over Pacers

On Monday night, the Wizards and Pacers took part in a fast-paced, back-and-forth affair that featured team and individual milestones. Below, we take a look at Washington’s 154-141 win by the numbers.

WIZARDS, PACERS NEARLY SET PACE RECORD

Washington and Indiana entered Monday’s game as two of the fastest-paced teams in the NBA – and lived up to their rankings on Monday night. The Wizards totaled 120 possessions to the Pacers’ 119, making it the second-fastest-paced game since the NBA began tracking play-by-play data, according to John Schuhmann of NBA.com. The game’s 119.5 pace trailed only 2017’s matchup between the Lakers and Suns (120.0).

WESTBROOK ADDS ANOTHER TRIPLE-DOUBLE

Russell Westbrook finished the night with 14 points, 21 rebounds and 24 assists, continuing a recent run of triple-doubles that has the former MVP on the brink of the NBA’s all-time record. He’s recorded 21 triple-doubles in 27 games since March 17 and now sits just three away from tying Oscar Robertson’s record for the most ever. Westbrook’s 32nd triple-double of the season is the fourth-most in a single season in league history, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain’s 1967-68 season. Westbrook now owns three of the four most prolific triple-double seasons in league history, all of which have come since 2016-17, when he set the all-time record with 42 single-season triple-doubles.

The performance also locked up Westbrook’s fourth season averaging a triple-double. Robertson, who did it once, is the only other player in league history to accomplish the feat. Westbrook is currently averaging 21.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 11.2 assists with seven games left in the season.

RUSS BECOMES FIRST WITH TWO 20-20 GAMES

With 21 rebounds and 24 assists, Westbrook became the first player with multiple 20-point, 20-rebound games, recording what was only the third such game in league history. Westbrook accomplished the feat in 2019, totaling 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists, joining Wilt Chamberlain as the only player to accomplish the feat. Westbrook’s 21 rebounds set a new career while his 24 dimes tied both his career high and the Wizards’ all-time record.

WIZARDS PUT UP FIFTH-HIGHEST POINT TOTAL IN TEAM HISTORY

The Wizards’ 154 points on Monday night against Indiana were the fifth-most in team history and marked the seventh time they have crossed the 150-point threshold. It was the most they’ve scored since totaling 158 in regulation against the Rockets on October 30, 2019. With 154 points, Washington tied Utah for the most points scored in a game this season and became the third team to score at least 150 points. The most recent instance was Indiana, two nights before playing in D.C., putting up 152 against Oklahoma City.

The Wizards totaled 154 points despite shooting just 9-22 (.409) from 3-point range, becoming just the second team since 1998 to score 150-plus points in regulation while making single-digit threes.

WIZARDS RECORD BEST PAINT PERFORMANCE SINCE ‘96

While the Wizards may have struggled to get going from beyond the arc, they made up for it with a dominant paint performance. Washington totaled 96 points in the paint, the most by any NBA team since at least 1996, when the NBA began tracking the stat. Per Wizards Communications, the Wizards have scored at least 60 points in the paint in their last five games and outscored their opponents in the paint in 13 of the last 14 games.

Rui Hachimura scored 18 of his 27 points in the paint, leading five Wizards to total double-digit paint points against Indiana: Bradley Beal (16), Daniel Gafford (14), Russell Westbrook (10) and Robin Lopez (10).

WESTBROOK LEADS RECORD PASSING PERFORMANCE

The Wizards’ offensive success was propelled by the best passing performance in team history. Washington totaled 50 assists, blowing by the previous franchise record of 45 and finishing as the most by a team since Phoenix totaled 50 in a game in 1990. Westbrook led the way with 24 of the Wizards’ 50 dimes while Raul Neto (8), Bradley Beal (6) and Davis Bertans (5) each recorded at least five. The Wizards’ 27.5 assist ratio was the highest a team has recorded since 2019.

17 PLAYERS SCORE IN DOUBLE-DIGITS

While Westbrook owned the rebound and assist columns of the box score, not individual Wizards player put forth a scoring performance one might assume would be necessary to fuel a 154-point night. Rui Hachimura led the way with 27 points, Bradley Beal added 26 of his own and Daniel Gafford scored 15 off the bench. What made Washington’s team scoring performance special was that Hachimura, Beal and Gafford were just three of nine players to score at least 10 points, including all five bench players that saw more than a minute of action. It was the most 10-point scorers the Wizards have had in a game since 1990.

On the other side, Indiana had eight 10-point scorers of their own, bringing the game’s total to 17. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the 17 players to score in double figures were tied for the most in a game in NBA history. It was the first such instance since a Nuggets-Lakers game on November 6, 1984.

WIZARDS SHOOTING STREAK CONTINUES

The Wizards’ offensive performance set new season highs in field goals (63) and field goal percentage (61.2). The 63 field goals are the most the team has hit since 1990 while the 61.2% field percentage marked their fifth consecutive game shooting over 50.0% from the field. The five-game streak is one shy of tying the longest such streak in the league this season, held by the Pelicans and Suns, who each accomplished the feat in February.

