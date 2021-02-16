By the numbers: Wizards' offense comes up big in win over Rockets

On Monday night, the Wizards won their second consecutive game, defeating the Rockets 131-119 at Capital One Arena. Another big night from Bradley Beal, Davis Bertans’ best shooting performance of the season and Russell Westbrook’s sixth triple-double with the Wizards helped propel the team to a win. Below, we take a look at the win by the numbers.

BERTANS BREAKS SLUMP WITH BIG NIGHT

After being held to single-digit scoring in five of the last six games, Bertans scored 18 points on Monday night, the most he’s scored in a game in over a month. Bertans shot 5-6 (.833) from deep and 6-8 (.750) overall, his best percentages in both categories this season (min. three 3PA). The five 3-pointers were the most he’s made in a game this season. Coming out of the win over the Rockets, Bertans has now made at least two 3-pointers in each of his last 10 games, three games shy of the longest streak of his career: a 13-game streak from November 17, 2019 to December 10, 2019.

WIZARDS’ BENCH COMES UP BIG

Houston was without a number of their most important contributors on both sides of the court, including Victor Oladipo, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker and Christian Wood. In one of the few games this season where the Wizards have had the upper hand from a health and depth perspective, the advantage was most apparent in the bench points discrepancy. Washington’s reserves outscored Houston’s 47-24. For the Wizards, it was the most bench points they’ve scored in the last five games and tied for the fewest bench points they’ve allowed all season. Washington ranks 11th in the NBA with 36.4 bench points per game.

WESTBROOK CLIMBS TRIPLE-DOUBLE LIST

Westbrook finished the night with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists, his sixth triple-double in 18 games played this season. The former MVP is already tied for third in franchise history in total triple-doubles with Chris Webber and Wes Unseld. Westbrook needs just one more triple-double to tie John Wall for second all-time and nine more triple doubles to tie Darrell Walker for the most in franchise history (15). Walker also holds the franchise mark for most triple-doubles in a single season with nine in 1989-90.

BEAL’S BIG NIGHT

After scoring a game-high 37 points against the Rockets, Beal has now scored at least 30 points in 13 of his last 16 games and 35-plus in each of his last two. He leads the league in points per game (33.1), 30-point games (16) and is tied for the league lead in 35-point games (9) and 40-point games (3).

Beal scored 31 of his 37 points in the first three quarters on Monday night. Per ESPN Stats & Info, it marked the 28th time in Beal’s career that he'd scored at least 30 points through three quarters, trailing on Gilbert Arenas (30) as the Wizards player with more such performances in the last 25 years.

WIZARDS SNAP 3-POINT SLUMP

As a team, the Wizards shot 12-30 (.400) from 3-point range, snapping a streak of six consecutive games shooting under 40.0% from 3-point range. Bertans (5) and Beal (3) did most of the Wizards’ work from beyond the arc while Moe Wagner (2), Garrison Mathews (1) and Deni Avdija (1) added triples of their own.

WAGNER MAKES THE MOST OF STARTING OPPORTUNITY

Making his second straight appearance in the Wizards’ starting lineup, Moe Wagner played one of his best statistical games of the season, scoring 15 points on 6-10 (.600) from the field and 2-4 (.500) from 3-point range to go along with three rebounds and a career-high four steals. Wagner scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, the most points he’s scored in a single quarter since scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter on November 15, 2019 against Minnesota.

WIZARDS’ OFFENSE RETURNS TO FORM

The Wizards’ 131-point performance against the Rockets was their fifth of the season and their first since scoring 149 points against the Nets on January 31. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Wizards have 14 games with 130-plus points, trailing only the Bucks (16), Clippers (15), Rockets (15) and Mavericks (15) in that time.