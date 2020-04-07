Brown Jr.'s top three performances of the season so far

In his second season in the league, Troy Brown Jr. has done a little bit of everything. He’s operated both as a starter and a reserve, as a wing and a ball-handling guard and has set new career highs in single-game points, rebounds and assists. Below is a look at the three best performances of Brown Jr.’s 2019-20 season so far.

3. December 8, 2019 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

After the Wizards fell into an early double-digit deficit, as many as 14 points late in the first quarter, Brown Jr. led the Wizards bench unit on a 25-10 run to take a one-point lead in the second quarter. He scored 12 of his 22 points in the second quarter, shooting 5-6 (.833) from the field and 2-2 (1.000) from deep.

“I just came out confident, just playing my game and playing with confidence,” Brown Jr. said postgame.

He went on to finish the game with 22 points on 9-12 (.750) from the field, five rebounds and four assists, one his four 20-point performances this season. Brown Jr.’s showing against the Clippers was a turning point in his season. He had entered the game scoring in single digits in 10 of the previous 11 games and used the matchup to jumpstart a run of eight double-digit scoring performances over his next nine outings.

2. December 23, 2019 at New York

With the Wizards missing seven players due to injury and another to suspension, Brown Jr. helped fill the void with a career-best scoring performance, helping carry the Wizards to a win over the Knicks. A career-high 26 points, 10 of which came in the decisive fourth quarter, was just the start. Brown Jr. also tallied nine rebounds and a career-high seven assists in the road victory.

Brown Jr. and Gary Payton II led a 22-8 Washington run in the early stages of the fourth quarter to blow the game open in the Wizards favor. After the Knicks chipped away at the lead late in the game, the Wizards led by just three with 10 seconds remaining before Brown Jr. blocked a Mitchell Robinson put-back attempt to seal the win.

“I feel like that is something I am capable of all the time,” Brown Jr. said postgame. “For me, it’s about going back and watching film and picking and choosing when to be aggressive and what’s a bad shot and what’s a good play for me. As I’ve been playing, I’ve just been aggressive and then letting everything else handle itself.”

1. January 4, 2020 vs. Denver

In one of the Wizards’ most impressive wins of the season, a 14-point victory over the Denver Nuggets behind an historic outing from the Wizards’ reserves, Brown Jr. scored 25 points, shooting 10-12 (.833), and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds. Brown Jr.’s outstanding performance was just one of many off the Wizards’ bench that night. The reserves combined for 92 points, the second-most since 1970-71, when the NBA began recording starters and bench players and the most since 1977 when the Warriors scored 94 bench points (per Elias Sports Bureau).

“He made big plays,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said of Brown Jr. postgame. “He was strong to the basket, he made shots, he wasn't hesitating. Last game he hesitated so much I talked to him before the game. He who hesitates never makes a shot…I didn't want him to hesitate. I thought tonight he was aggressive from the start."

Brown Jr., who scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half against Denver, is one of just seven players this season to go for 25 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. The game came amidst the best rebounding stretch of his young career – Brown Jr. grabbed seven-plus rebound in six consecutive games, including a run of three of four games with double-digit boards.

“I feel like today I matured,” Brown Jr. said postgame when asked about his rebounding. “In the fact that I wasn’t worried about points, I was worried about winning the game, and I saw that Ish [Smith] was hot and Ish [Smith] was the man we were going to. And from that point, I was just focused on rebounding.”