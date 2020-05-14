Brooks shaves head, matches donations as Brooks' Looks Charity Challenge reaches its goal

On Thursday, the Wizards and head coach Scott Brooks announced that the Brooks’ Looks Charity Challenge, presented by Fresh Vine Wine, had successfully reached its goal of $25,000, all of which will go to the MSE Foundation’s “Feeding the Frontlines” fund. The goal was reached in just over one week and, as a result, Brooks allowed his daughter, Lexi, to shave his head.

Furthermore, Brooks announced that he would match the $25,000 to Feeding the Frontlines on behalf of his family, raising the donation total to $50,000.

“On behalf of my family and our entire organization, we want to thank our friends and fans across the country for their uplifting support on this project,” said Brooks. “This was a fun way to help the heroes who are making such a huge impact on all of our lives on a daily basis and we hope that everyone continues to support them as we work together and stay positive during this difficult time.”

Brooks appeared Thursday night on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt to discuss the challenge and the new look after Van Pelt featured the haircut on his “Best Thing I Saw Today” segment.

“I’d saw welcome to the club, but Scott Brooks’ hair is going to grow back,” Van Pelt told him.

Brooks and Van Pelt discussed the fundraiser, the efforts of teams across the country to do their part, the Wizards’ approach to getting back to basketball and even Brooks’ memories from playing against Michael Jordan.

“It’s been inspirational,” Brooks said. You see it all the time, everywhere. Everybody’s giving back. Everybody wants to help each other out. We’re all in this same fight together. This is our way of giving back. Our team is phenomenal. It’s a big part of our commitment – giving back to the community.”

While the haircut finished clean and even, Brooks went through a few different styles to get to the end result.

Over the last week, the Brooks’ Looks Charity Challenge garnered support from are the D.C. basketball community and beyond. Ted Leonsis, Caron Butler, Chris Miller, Jim Rome and Patrick Ewing all tweeted their support and encouraged fans to do their part.

I’m joining in to get Scotty Brooks to cut off his hair! #BrooksLooksChallenge



Donate here: https://t.co/HkE9VVeKnX — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 6, 2020

Davis Bertans said last week that he donated as soon as he heard about the initiative, reached out to Brooks and encouraged him to get creative with the style.

All donations that were made to Feeding the Frontlines will go directly to helping feed the frontline workers protecting our community. Donations can continue to be made at here. A donation of $100 will fund between 10-12 fresh, healthy meals for first responders and health care staff. With the $50,000 raised by the Brooks’ Looks initiative, the original $50,000 donated by Wizards players and staff and additional donations from its other teams, owners, staff and fans, Monumental Sports & Entertainment has now raised over $200,000 for Feeding the Frontlines.