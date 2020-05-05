Wizards & Scott Brooks launch “Brooks' Looks” Charity Challenge presented by Fresh Vine Wine

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards and Head Coach Scott Brooks announced the “Brooks’ Looks” charity challenge, presented by Fresh Vine Wine. Brooks will allow his daughter, Lexi, to cut his hair if donations to the MSE Foundation’s “Feeding the Frontlines” fund reach $25,000 (see video message from Coach Brooks and Lexi below).

Donations can be made beginning today HERE and all donations will go directly to helping feed the frontline workers protecting our community. A donation of $100 will fund between 10-12 fresh, healthy meals for first responders and health care staff. Fans are encouraged to use #BrooksLooksChallenge on social media when making their donations.

In addition, Fresh Vine Wines will donate 15% of sales through the month of May to Feeding the Frontlines with the use of the code DCFAMILY at www.freshvinewine.com. Fresh Vine Wines, a proud new sponsor of the Washington Wizards, offers a variety of a thoughtfully-crafted wines – no additives, all-natural, low sugar, low carb – available to ship directly to consumer.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is committed to making the Greater Washington region a better place for all by supporting game-changing solutions for the community. Inspired by the initial contributions of Wizards players and staff that will provide 6,000 meals to frontline workers, the “Feeding the Frontlines” fund was created by the MSE Foundation. Partnering with Wizards’ chefs at FLIK, Capitals’ chefs at SuperFd and a nonprofit within MSE’s Social Impact program, DC Central Kitchen, the fund provides meals to first responders and health care workers at D.C. area hospitals and COVID-19 testing sites. What began as that initial effort from the Wizards is now funded through donations from all teams – Capitals, Mystics, Go-Go and District Gaming – with players, coaches, owners, MSE staff and fans contributing a combined $150,000 and funding more than 6,000 meals to seven District hospitals and testing sites thus far. The effort has also helped to support two great small businesses – SuperFd and FLIK – as well as a vital nonprofit for the food insecure within the District, DC Central Kitchen.