Bradley Beal wins seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award

WASHINGTON, DC – The NBA announced tonight during the NBA Awards Show telecast that Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been named 2018-19 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner. Beal will receive $25,000 to the charity of his choice, a donation from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente.

“I’m honored and humbled to be named the Seasonlong NBA Community Assist Award winner,” said Beal. “I would like to thank the Wizards organization and Ron Brown College Preparatory High School for allowing me the opportunity to connect with their inspiring students. I am looking forward to continuing and building on this relationship for many years to come.”

Beal had a career year both on and off the court during the 2018-19 season, highlighted by his unique relationship with RBHS. He was extremely committed and dedicated to building and fostering relationships as a mentor to their students and basketball players, checking in with them multiple times a month to make sure they were on the right track in both athletics and their academic studies.

In September, Beal served as principal for the day, participating in a variety of school activities as the students began the new school year. The two-time All-Star held a private advance screening of CREED II for local community groups and students from RBHS in November. In preparation for the holiday season, Beal surprised the RBHS basketball teams after a practice and presented each player and coach with two pairs of shoes (one basketball and one lifestyle). On February 25th, he took 10 students from RBHS on a private tour of the National African-American History and Culture Museum. On May 5th, Beal hosted a mentoring discussion with the students, followed by an end of school year bowling party. Along with the relationship with RBHS, Beal has donated game tickets to various community groups and provided toys to the Salvation Army to help spread cheer to local youth during the holiday season.

Beal was presented the award by Wizards teammate John Wall, recipient of the 2015-16 NBA Community Assist Award. Since its inception following the 2014-15 season, the Wizards are the first team to have two winners of the award.

Chosen by fans and an NBA executive panel, the seasonlong award honors a player’s strong commitment to positively impacting his community through sustained efforts over the course of the season. Highlights of Beal’s work in the community throughout the season can be seen at https://youtu.be/X3YbtcSnNio and www.nba.com/wizards/bradley-beal-caa-2019.

Along with Beal, the other nominees for the award were Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn), Mike Conley (Memphis), Tobias Harris (Philadelphia), LeBron James (L.A. Lakers), Damian Lillard (Portland), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee), Donovan Mitchell (Utah), Dwight Powell (Dallas), and Pascal Siakam (Toronto). The 10 nominees included the offseason winner, six monthly winners and three additional players (including Beal) selected by the NBA for their exceptional community work.