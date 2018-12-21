Beal's latest community commitment culminates in holiday surprise

In mid-September, Bradley Beal made a surprise visit to Ron Brown College Preparatory High School in Washington, DC. As part of what would become a year-long partnership and eventual adoption of the school, Beal wanted to shadow Principal Benjamin Williams and serve as the “Principal for the Day” before his seventh NBA season started.

Ron Brown College Preparatory High School (RBHS) is an all-male public school, similar to the all-boys Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis, where Beal went to middle and high school. Beal’s family instilled education in him when he was growing up. When Beal had to leave the University of Florida, he was pre-medicine and did not want to leave because he valued the experience of being a student. Chaminade is a private school, but the school’s concepts of excellence and developing young men made Beal and RBHS a match.

“Honestly, I can’t tell you – it really was a friend of a friend who knew that [Beal] was looking to build a relationship with a school,” Williams recalled about the connection. “What better school than one that just opened that is a similar school to what he went to in high school – an all-male environment? Once he received our background and our mission, I think he got excited by the opportunity, and I was equally as excited because I knew this would not be a one-way relationship.”

Bradley Beal was Principal for the Day at Ron Brown High School today! #WizCares #DCFamily #WeAreAllIn pic.twitter.com/rmgv8hjjv3 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) September 18, 2018

At the time of the schools's founding in 2016, young men of color were only graduating at a 48% clip in the school’s area. Enrollment is listed at a bit over 200 in its third year of existence. RBHS was created to make sure there was a resource in the city that really promoted excellence in the class room, particularly for young men of color in Washington.

“The fact that it was a college prep school caught my attention,” Beal said. “I went from 6th to 12th grade, an all-boys school, which is what this is. It’s not the most fun thing, especially since everybody growing up went to public school.”

Every morning before the school day begins, Principal Williams and his staff greet the students. On that September day, Beal joined them, and several students did double takes. They couldn’t believe Beal, who they’ve seen play on some of the world’s biggest stages, was just standing at the front entrance of their high school before classes began.

Williams recalled a few months later that Beal addressed the students in a “very principal voice” to not only get them excited about having an All-Star NBA player at their school, but also to get them inspired about the school day. Beal preached the importance of becoming a man during these integral years of adolescence, and opened up about his experiences as an NBA player, but more importantly, a man.

“He’s a role model to many of our young men in the space,” Williams said. “To have him come in and be able to give words of encouragement and details of his life has been invaluable. To have a person of his stature in our city to address our young men brings a level of excellence in a venue that most of our young men aspire to, but he’s also very rooted in education and the power that education has. He’s one of the best people we could have come in and talk to our young men.”

“It’s amazing,” Beal said of his experience. “You don’t see this every day. It’s always important to teach these young men to be men, how to go down the right path, just being focused and being the best man that you can possibly be. Just impacting that any way that I can. I’ve been in their shoes before, I’ve been in their position, and I didn’t have everything that they’re getting right now.”

Beal specifically formed a bond with members of the Monarchs basketball team. As the 2018-19 Wizards season began, Beal did not have as much time available to see the Monarchs’ basketball team practice or play. He provided tickets and talked to members of the team before the Wizards’ preseason game on October 12. Still, he knew he wanted to do something special once the holiday season came around.

Bradley Beal and principal Benjamin Williams have built a strong relationship and partnership during the 2018-19 academic year.



Ron Brown College Preparatory High School has a dress code: khaki pants, a blazer, and a tie. The Monarch Closet is a pantry filled with items for students, serving as resource for those in need of shirts, pants, belts, and toiletries. As part of his holiday gift to the school, Beal replenished the pantry, purchasing 20 white oxford shirts, 20 belts, 20 pairs of joggers pants, 108 deodorant sticks, and nine massive pouches of laundry detergent, as well as towels and wash clothes for the locker room. Beal helped fulfill it to make sure everybody had access to the resources they may need, knowing that he had friends who did not have those resources when he was younger.

Beal certainly wasn’t done paying it forward this holiday season. In addition to replenishing the Monarch Closet, Beal stopped by varsity and junior varsity practice to check in with his guys. He gave tips to a group shooting 3-pointers, reminding them to stay within their shot and not fade away or move side to side. Beal pushed the players in dribbling and shooting drills, as well as one-on-one post-ups.

At one point, Beal snuck away from the group to get ready for the main event of the day.

At each bench in the basketball locker room, several gifts were wrapped with signed Beal holiday cards, waiting for the varsity and JV teams and their coaches. Beal gave a short speech to each team, following a similar script but personal touch for each group.

“During the holiday season, it’s all about giving and touching lives and being an impact as much as you can,” Beal told the teams. “Reaching out to your family, your loved ones. I feel like you guys are like my little brothers.”

After calling out each individual’s name, Beal told them not to open the gifts until everybody was together. The students waited for him to reappear in the school’s main area, as they anxiously awaited what was inside both of their boxes.

Finally, Beal told them it was time to open their gifts. Cheers and screams ensued.

Each player and coach received two gifts – one pair of gold Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG shoes and one pair of purple and white Nike Hyperdunk X Low shoes.

Bradley Beal just surprised 35 @RBHSMonarchs varsity and JV players and coaches with two pairs of shoes! #DCFamily | #WizCares pic.twitter.com/SVkOSyJPzb — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 20, 2018

“It’s rooted in his love – his love is for basketball, obviously,” Principal Williams said of the generous gifts. “I think he just wants them to look good on the court. There’s a bit to swag in the way that you perform. A small gesture like that is a confidence booster for all of our students. They might come in earlier or stay a little later because they’ll say, ‘That’s what Bradley would do.’”

Beal still has several plans the rest of the academic year for the Young Kings of Ron Brown College Preparatory High School. He plans on sending a video message when the team goes to London in January. Beal’s also providing tickets to the Wizards’ game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day against the Pistons, with Principal Williams participating in the annual MLK Interactive Discussion pregame. He will also be taking a trip to the National Museum of African American History for Black History Month in late February. Other plans exist, many of which are surprises for the students.

The next step for Beal may be establishing a foundation, but that would require focusing on one thing in particular.

“I’ve given that thought for seven years, just trying to figure out which route to go in because I try to do so much. I have so many focuses that it’s too broad, so I want to narrow it down and specialize it.”

Beal is torn on what that would be – young men of color, kidney failure (something his father has been fighting through), inner city children, kids at children’s hospitals, or something else.

“Do I want to do this every year? Do I want to go to a different school and adopt a school? Is that something I want to incorporate into my foundation?”

The shoes Beal purchased for the 35 students and coaches at Ron Brown College Preparatory High School in the nation’s capital.



For now, Beal is enjoying the look on the faces of the students whose 2018 holiday season he certainly made special. He’s made a special impact on this school, and an extremely strong impression on Principal Benjamin Williams.

“His presence the past couple of months has shown that he’s invested in young men seeing past entertainment,” Williams said. “He’s invested in being a model of a good citizen first, and somebody who wants to be a good man as well. For a person who has reached the success that he has, I have not experienced that before when I’ve interacted with people of his stature. He’s very humble and humility goes a long way; it’s genuine, young people know he’s not just here for face time, just to get a photo op.”

Beal understands it’s not an everyday thing to have an NBA player come in and talk and support high schoolers. He knows his relationships with these students will go beyond this year, even if the partnership only lasts one year. His generosity and hyper focus on young men of color at an all-male prep school hits close to home.

“To have him so invested in the improvement of this institution in small tokens, I think shows a lot about his character,” Williams continued. “It’s something that’s exciting to see because my objective in this work is to ensure we instill in our young men that they’re agents of change.”

“In his way, Bradley Beal is an agent of change.”