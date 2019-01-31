Beal named to 2019 NBA All-Star Game

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The NBA announced today that Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been selected to participate in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte. This marks the second consecutive All-Star appearance for Beal, who is currently averaging career highs in points (24.7), rebounds (5.1), assists (5.1) and steals (1.4) through 51 games on the season.

“I’m honored to represent the D.C. Family at All-Star Weekend and I’m blessed to share this honor with my teammates, coaches and the entire organization and our fans,” said Beal. “The support they have all given me throughout the year has been inspiring and makes me determined to do everything possible to continue our playoff push after enjoying the festivities in Charlotte.”

In addition to posting career-high averages, Beal is the only Eastern Conference guard and one of only three guards in the NBA (Curry, DeRozan) to average at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists while shooting .450 or better from the floor. He has 41 games of scoring 20 or more points, the most by any player in the Eastern Conference and tied for the third-most in the NBA (Durant, 46, Harden, 44), and 12 games of 30 or more points, second among Eastern Conference guards (Walker).

Beal earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for Dec. 3-9, averaging 30.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds while shooting .502 from the field. He has recorded two triple-doubles this season, posting 40 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds on Dec. 22 vs. Phoenix and 43 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds on Jan. 13 vs. Toronto. He is the only other player other than James Harden to record a triple-double with 40 points this season and is the only other player in NBA history other than Wilt Chamberlain to record two 40/10/10 games as their first two triple-doubles.

As the All-Star starters who led their respective conferences in fan votes during NBA All-Star Voting 2019, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as team captains and draft the All-Star Game rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference. The captains will draft the eight remaining players from the starter pool in the First Round and then all 14 players from the reserve pool in the Second Round, making selections without regard to a player’s conference affiliation or position. The team rosters for the 68th NBA All-Star Game will be revealed on TNT in a special NBA All-Star Draft Show on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game, featuring Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. TNT and ESPN Radio will air the game live in the United States. NBA All-Star 2019 will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.