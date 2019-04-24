Bradley Beal named finalist for seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award

WASHINGTON, DC– The NBA announced today that Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been named as a finalist for the 2018-19 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente.

Chosen by fans and an NBA executive panel, the seasonlong award honors a player’s strong commitment to positively impacting his community through sustained efforts over the course of the season. Highlights of Beal’s work in the community throughout the season can be seen here.

“I’m honored to be named as one of the finalists for the Seasonlong NBA Community Assist Award,” said Beal. “Coming into this season, I made it a priority to make an impact on the youth in the Washington, D.C. community. The connection I have made with the students at Ron Brown College Preparatory High School means the world to me, and I look forward to expanding on our relationship for many years to come.”

Fans can vote for Beal via Jebbit, where they can view and select videos highlighting his impact, or on Twitter by using #NBACommunityAssist and @RealDealBeal23 or #BradleyBeal. Retweets are also counted and votes cast on the first and last day (April 24 and May 5) will count twice towards a player’s total. Fan voting for the award will begin today on social media at 12:01 p.m. and conclude on Sunday, May 5, at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced at the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on Monday, June 24, on TNT live from historic Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Beal had a career year both on and off the court during the 2018-19 season, highlighted by his unique relationship with Ron Brown College Preparatory High School. As a mentor to their students and basketball players, he has been extremely committed and dedicated to building and fostering relationships with RBHS students, checking in with them multiple times a month to make sure they are on the right track in both athletics and their academic studies.

In September, Beal served as principal for the day, participating in a variety of school activities as the students began the new school year. The two-time All-Star held a private advance screening of CREED II for local community groups and students from RBHS in November. In preparation for the holiday season, Beal surprised the RBHS basketball teams after a practice and presented each player and coach with two pairs of shoes (one basketball and one lifestyle). On February 25th, he took 10 students from RBHS on a private tour of the National African-American History and Culture Museum. Along with the relationship with RBHS, Beal has donated game tickets to various community groups and provided toys to the Salvation Army to help spread cheer to local youth during the holiday season.

Along with Beal, the other nominees for the award are Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn), Mike Conley (Memphis), Tobias Harris (Philadelphia), LeBron James (L.A. Lakers), Damian Lillard (Portland), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee), Donovan Mitchell (Utah), Dwight Powell (Dallas), and Pascal Siakam (Toronto). The 10 nominees include the offseason winner, six monthly winners and three additional players (including Beal) selected by the NBA for their exceptional community work. The winning player will receive $25,000 to their charity of choice, a donation from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente.