Bradley Beal, Hoop For All Foundation to celebrate Banneker court refurbishment project, Juneteenth on June 18

The following was announced today on behalf of Bradley Beal and the Hoop For All Foundation:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington Wizards All-Star guard and 2018-19 NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner Bradley Beal and the Hoop For All Foundation will celebrate the completion of the Benjamin Banneker basketball court refurbishment project later this month.

On Saturday, June 18, Beal, Hoop for All, the Washington Wizards, and the city of D.C. will host a ribbon-cutting event at the Ward 1 location from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.

As part of the festivities, Hoop For All will award scholarships to graduating seniors in the D.C. area attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The foundation will also provide free health care resources for everyone in attendance. Lastly, the Wizards will host a free, walk-up youth basketball clinic for kids ages 6-14.

Along with the court’s reopening, the event will commemorate Juneteenth. This Juneteenth will mark 157 years since the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans in the United States.

“I’ve always wanted to work on a court project like this and Hoop For All made it happen,” Bradley Beal said. “I look forward to continuing to see the incredible work they do here in our community. Having this event take place during Juneteenth weekend is also special to me; our fight for social justice and equality continues.”

“The Banneker Basketball Court Refurbishment will enhance the recreation experience for thousands of Ward 1 D.C. residents,” said Hoop For All Foundation President Ayokunle Amoo. “This project will not only provide the community with a newly renovated court, but will also increase the health awareness among adolescents, youth, and adults. We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to launching more cause-related courts.”

Hoop For All Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that uses sports and athletics to provide communities with access to health care resources; namely, healthcare professionals, health educational material, healthcare testing, and inpatient assistance. Hoop For All partners with national health organizations to provide information prevention, diagnosis, and treatment during sporting events. On September 10, Hoop For All will host its 10th Annual Cancer Awareness Basketball Tournament at the Banneker courts. Donations to support this event can be made at this LINK.