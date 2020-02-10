Beal among finalists for 2020 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team

WASHINGTON, DC – USA Basketball Chairman and National Team Managing Director Jerry Colangelo announced today that Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been named a finalist for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team. The official 12-member 2020 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team roster will be announced later this year.

Beal was previously selected to USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp last summer (August 5-9, 2019), though did not attend due to the upcoming birth of his son. He was also named a member of the 2014-16 USA Basketball Men’s National Team Pool and participated in the 2014 and 2015 USA Basketball Showcases. Beal was selected to the USA Basketball Men’s National Team Mini Camp in 2012 in Las Vegas and was a member of the 2010 U17 World Championship and 2009 U16 Championship teams where he won gold medals. Beal also participated in the annual Nike Hoop Summit as part of the USA Basketball Junior National Select Team in 2011.

The eight-year pro is currently averaging career highs in points (29.1), assists (6.3), free-throw attempts (8.0), and free-throw percentage (.843), and passed teammate John Wall for third on the franchise’s all-time scoring list on February 3, 2020. Beal has totaled seven 40-plus point games this season, trailing only James Harden and Trae Young. His 29.1 points per game also ranks fifth in the NBA.

The two-time All-Star posted a career-high seven-straight games with at least 30+ points (1/22-2/3), which included back-to-back 40-plus point outings at Atlanta (1/26) and at Milwaukee (1/28). Beal has also totaled 12 games with at least 35 points and five assists, which ranks third in the NBA (Harden, 26, Trae Young, 18).

In addition to his work on the court, Beal has continued his partnership with Ron Brown College Preparatory High School (RBHS) for the second consecutive year. This season, Beal has showed his commitment to RBHS students in numerous ways: hosting holiday dinners, providing educational and informational shadowing opportunities, inviting students to attend Wizards practice and arranging for 50 students to tour Howard University. Last season, Beal was awarded the 2018-19 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his work with RBHS.

Joining Beal as a finalist for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team are: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat); LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs); Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns); Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana Pacers); Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics); Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat); Mike Conley (Utah Jazz); Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors); Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers); DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs); Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets); Paul George (L.A. Clippers); Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors); James Harden (Houston Rockets); Montrezl Harrell (L.A. Clippers); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers); Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics); Dwight Howard (Los Angeles Lakers); Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans); Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets); LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers); Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers); Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks); Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); JaVale McGree (Los Angeles Lakers); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers); Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder); Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets); Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics); Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets); and Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs).

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are being held July 24-Aug. 9 in Tokyo, Japan. Twelve nations will compete in the 2020 Olympic men’s basketball competition that will be held at the Saitama Super Arena. In addition to host Japan, nations qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's basketball competition include Argentina, Australia, France, Iran, Nigeria, Spain and the United States.

The final four teams for the Tokyo Olympics will qualify through four FIBA's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments. Twenty-four team will compete in the four men's FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, which will be held from June 23-28, 2020, in Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia. The winner of each tournament will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The six teams competing in Belgrade, Serbia, include in Group A: Dominican Republic, New Zealand and host Serbia; while Group B is comprised of Italy, Puerto Rico and Senegal. The Kaunas, Lithuania, Olympic qualifying site features in Group A, host Lithuania, South Korea and Venezuela; and Group B includes Angola, Poland and Slovenia. The Split, Croatia, Olympic qualifying game site will feature in Group A: Germany, Mexico and Russia; and in Group B: Brazil, host Croatia and Tunisia. The fourth and final Olympic qualifying competition site is Victoria, Canada, and features in Group A, host Canada, China and Greece; and Group B includes Czech Republic, Turkey and Uruguay.

The men’s basketball preliminary group play at the ’20 Olympics, which will see the 12 teams divided into three preliminary round groups of four teams each, will be held July 26-Aug. 2. The quarterfinals, featuring teams placed first and second in each preliminary group and the two best third-placed teams in the Group phase, is scheduled for Aug. 4. Semifinals action will be played on Aug. 6. The gold medal game is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. (Tokyo time), with the bronze medal game slated for 8 p.m. (Tokyo time) on Aug. 8.

The U.S. men have collected a medal in all 18 Olympics in which they have competed, including 15 gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals. The Americans own an impressive 138-5 all-time, win-loss record (.963 winning percentage) in Olympic action, and since NBA players began representing the United States in 1992, the USA is 53-3 in seven Olympics, capturing six gold medals and one bronze medal.