Bradley Beal named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The NBA announced today that Wizards guard Bradley Beal was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of April 19-26. Beal averaged 31.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, helping lead the Wizards to a 4-0 record.

Beal was the only NBA player during the week to score 29 or more points in four games. He also was the only player in the league to average at least 30+ points, shoot at least .500 from the field, .900 from the free-throw line and .550 from three-point range during the week. Beal scored 30 points on 12-of-21 from the field in the team’s win over the Thunder at Capital One Arena on April 19. He followed that performance with 29 points and 10 rebounds in the Wizards’ win over the Warriors on April 21. In the rematch with the Thunder in OKC on April 23, Beal scored 33 points on 12-of-24 from the field (4-of-6 from three-point range) in the victory. Beal finished the week by tallying 33 points and six rebounds in the Wizards’ win over the Cavaliers on April 25, which marked their eighth straight victory overall and their longest winning streak since December 2001.

On the season, Beal is second in the league in scoring with 31.1 points per game to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He is currently averaging career-highs in field goal (.484) and free-throw (.899) percentage. He leads the NBA with a career-high-tying 31 games of 30+ points and is tied for second in the league with five games of 40+ points.

This marks Beal’s fourth Player of the Week honor. He last won the award for the week ending on March 18, 2019.