Bertans finishes third in 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest

After putting up some of the league’s most prolific long-distance numbers in the first half of the season, Davis Bertans put those shooting skills on display at the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night. Bertans, one of just three shooters to advance to the final round, finished third after totaling 26 points in the first round and 22 in the second.

“It was fun being a part of it, Bertans said. “I think every single guy wanted to win, but only one guy can. At least I got in the finals instead of dropping out in the first round. The All-Star experience ends in one minute, and it was fun. I enjoyed it and it was definitely an experience for the next time I’m here.”

In the first round, Bertans took a couple racks to warm up, but took off once he found his touch. After hitting the second MTN DEW Zone bonus ball, Bertans hit all five of his double-point money balls and four of five balls on the corner rack. That 10-of-11 finish put Bertans’s total at 26, enough to move onto the second and final round.

Bertans put on another solid showing in the final round, totaling 22 points point, but came up short of fellow finalists Devin Books (26 points) and Buddy Hield (27 points).