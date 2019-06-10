Beal to participate in 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team Training Camp

WASHINGTON, DC – USA Basketball Chairman and National Team Managing Director Jerry Colangelo announced today that Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been selected to attend the USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp that will be used to select the 2019 USA World Cup Team. The training camp will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from August 5-9.

Beal was previously selected to the 2014-16 USA Basketball Men’s National Team Pool and participated in the 2014 and 2015 USA Basketball Showcases. He was selected to the USA Basketball Men’s National Team Mini Camp in 2012 in Las Vegas and was a member of the 2010 U17 World Championship and 2009 U16 Championship teams where he won gold medals. Beal also participated in the annual Nike Hoop Summit as part of the USA Basketball Junior National Select Team in 2011.

The seven-year pro averaged career highs in points (25.6), assists (5.5), rebounds (5.0), free-throw attempts (5.5), steals (1.5) and blocks (0.7) and finished as the first player in franchise history to average at least 25 points, five assists and five rebounds in a season. He also became the first player in team history to compile 2000+ points, 400+ assists and 400+ rebounds in a season. Beal was one of three players to post those numbers during the 2018-19 season (Durant, Harden) and one of just 21 players to do so in league history. He was named to the All-Star team for the second consecutive season and was also named Eastern Conference Player of the Week twice (Dec. 3-9, Mar. 11-17).

In addition to his work on the court, Beal was also recognized for his work in the community when he was named as a finalist for the 2018-19 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente. Chosen by fans and an NBA executive panel, the seasonlong award honors a player’s strong commitment to positively impacting his community through sustained efforts over the course of the season. The winner will be announced at the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on Monday, June 24, on TNT live from historic Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Along with Beal, USA National Team members who are confirmed to participate in the 2019 Las Vegas training camp include: Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans); Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons); Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets); James Harden (Houston Rockets); Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); and Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets).

Added to the 2019-20 USA National Team roster and participating in the August USA National Team training camp are: Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks), Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets).

Following the Las Vegas camp, which concludes with a USA Blue versus USA White exhibition game on Aug. 9 at the T-Mobile Arena, the selected team finalists will take a short break and will reassemble in Los Angeles and train Aug. 13-15, then play an exhibition contest versus Spain at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Aug. 16. The official, 12-member roster for the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Team will be announced on Aug. 17.

The American squad will continue its World Cup preparations Aug. 19-24 in Melbourne, Australia, and play a pair of exhibition games versus Australia on Aug. 22 and Aug. 24 at Marvel Stadium. The USA will complete its pre-World Cup tour Aug. 25-28 in Sydney, Australia. Slated to conduct training Aug. 25, 27 and 28, the U.S. will close out its exhibition tour on Aug. 26 facing Canada at Qudos Bank Arena before beginning play in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The 32-team 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup competition will be held Aug. 31-Sept. 15 in China. Eight cities will host World Cup games - Beijing, Foshan, Wuhan, Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.