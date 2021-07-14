Beal scores team-high 17 as Team USA earns 108-80 exhibition win over Argentina

FINAL: Team USA 108 | Argentina 80

In a 108-80 exhibition win over Argentina, Bradley Beal did a little bit of everything for Team USA, finishing with a team-high 17 points on 5-8 (625) shooting to go along with six rebounds, three assists and a steal. The Wizards guard finished the game with a plus-23 rating in 30 minutes of action.

“It was fluid,” Beal said of the Team USA offense postgame. “That just comes from us getting stops, for one, getting out in transition, which is something we love to do. We want to use our athletic abilities and talents – draw and kick for each other. When we do that, we move the ball two or three times across the floor, it’s able to give us easier shots, open shots, driving lanes and it’s just making the game simpler. We realize that everybody is talented but we’ve all got to sacrifice for the benefit of the team and everybody’s doing that.”

On the opening possession of the game, Beal found Bam Adebayo for a pick-and-roll alley-oop dunk to put Team USA up 2-0. Beal knocked down a pull-up jumper just over a minute later – then a pair of triples to give him eight points in the first five minutes of the game. Beal’s early scoring helped Team USA build up a double-digit lead that lasted the remainder of the game.

Beal scored 10 of his 17 points in the first quarter and hit his first four field goal attempts overall. Team USA closed the second quarter strong and took a 16-point lead into the halftime break. Beal was one of three Team USA players to scored 12-plus points in the first half, including Kevin Durant (14) and Damian Lillard (13).

Beal added another five points in the second half as Team USA continued to build on its lead. Beal and Kevin Durant each finished with 17 points and six rebounds, leading the team in each category. As a team, Team USA shot 37-72 (.514) from the field 13-29 (.448) from 3-point range and 21-16 (.808) from the free throw line – and held Argentina to just 28-73 (.384) shooting overall.