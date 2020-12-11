Beal joins Jordan Brand family

On Friday, Jordan Brand officially welcomed Bradley Beal to their family. After spending his first eight seasons with Nike, the two-time All-Star has signed a deal specifically with Jordan, which is owned by Nike. Beal joins teammates Russell Westbrook, Rui Hachimura, and Moe Wagner as fellow Wizards with deals with Jordan.

“We were talking about it at training camp,” Beal told Jordan. “It was Russ’ [Westbrook] first day, and we looked around the locker room like, “We got four Jordan guys.” Russ was like, “Dang, that might be the most in the league.” That’s pretty dope. I know Russ is a fashion wiz, and he probably has every pair of Js imaginable. Same thing with Rui [Hachimura] and Mo [Wagner], so I got some catching up to do. But I got some heat in my arsenal, too.”

In the blog, Beal also talked about his goals for the upcoming 20-21 season.

"I’m excited. We got Russ, and we added and re-signed some great players. The biggest challenge is that the East has gotten better, so we have to be ready to go from day one. It’s up to Russ and I to lead the team, and I’m excited about that. We have to make the playoffs and give ourselves a chance to make a run. That’s our ultimate goal."

