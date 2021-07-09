Beal embracing first Olympic experience

With the first week of Olympic training camp nearly in the books, Bradley Beal and the rest of Team USA are beginning to get an idea of how the roster, overflowing with elite NBA talent at multiple positions, will blend together on the court. Led by head coach Gregg Popovich, the U.S. Men’s National Team consists of Beal, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Jerami Grant, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard, Kevin Love, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum – and will travel to Tokyo, Japan later this month to represent the United States at the Olympics.

Earlier this week, Beal spoke with the media about the training camp experience, his first trip to the Olympics, playing alongside longtime friend Jayson Tatum and much more.

As is often the case with Team USA, the overwhelming amount of talent forces players into roles that may seem foreign compared to those they occupy with their respective NBA teams. Beal said settling into those roles has been the main focus of week one.

“We kind of just free flow,” Beal said. “Everyone is interchangeable and everybody has free reign to be aggressive. We obviously have to understand that there’s only one basketball, but everyone is unselfish. Sometimes we’re too unselfish...Obviously we understand that everybody is talented. Everybody, in a way, has to sacrifice. For me personally, I want to defend. I want to be one of the best defenders on the team and go out there and do that. Everybody can score, everybody can give us 30 and 40. I want to be the one who goes out and guards and gets after it.”

“We’re just kind of working through those things,” Beal continued. “But (the first few days of camp) have been great. (Coach Popovich) has a drive about him trying to prepare us for what’s to come.”

Most of all, Beal is eager to play alongside fellow St. Louis native and longtime friend Jayson Tatum.

“We’re both excited,” Beal said. “We grew up five minutes from each other. To have two of the same guys from the same high school on the same team, I don’t know if that has ever happened for USA Basketball. We’re excited about it. Even growing up, we’ve never been on the same team…This is definitely exciting for both of us. I’m happy about his growth. I’m excited to see him on the global stage as well as myself – and everybody. But Jayson and I have a special relationship and I’m looking forward to it. It will be exciting. But the ultimate thing is getting the gold.”

This isn’t Beal’s first go-around with Team USA. He was a part of the 2014-16 USA Basketball Men’s National Team Pool, participated in the 2014 and 2015 USA Basketball Showcases and attended USA Basketball Men’s National Team Mini Camp in 2012. Prior to his NBA career, he won gold medals as part of the 2010 U17 World Championship and 2009 U16 Championship teams and participated in the annual Nike Hoop Summit as part of the USA Basketball Junior National Select Team in 2011.

“I’ve always been a part of USA Basketball,” Beal said. “But now to be on the national team is a dream come true. It’s an elite group, a prestigious group, it’s very hard to be selected. I don’t take that for granted at all. I obviously had to get the blessing from the wife and boys because they won’t be able to travel with us, but ultimately you don’t pass up opportunities like this.”

“You don’t take it for granted,” Beal continued. “You understand the history behind it, you understand the importance. Everybody wants to beat us. It’s imperative that we have that mindset and that understanding. In practice, it starts here and then we carry it over to the game. I’m excited about it.”

Despite the years of USA Basketball experience, Tokyo will be Beal’s first-ever Olympic experience. His longtime desire to be a part of the team nearly came to fruition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, but Beal declined the opportunity to remain home for the birth of his son.

“I’m trying to stay mellow and calm about it,” Beal said of his first trip to the Olympics. “You’re on the global stage. Everybody is paying attention, everybody watches the Olympics…My mom is super ecstatic. I think she’s probably more excited than I am. She has my two medals from when I was younger. Hopefully we can get this gold – she’ll probably steal this one from me too. I try to go out and compete on a nightly basis for her and my family. I wouldn’t be where I am today without her.”

“I’m excited about opening ceremonies,” Beal continued. “I’m thrilled and excited to see all the countries come together – and the host country, just how well they put everything together. I’m excited to see what Tokyo does.”

The USA Men’s National Team will tip off a five-game exhibition series against Nigeria on July 10 (8 p.m. ET); followed by Australia on July 12 (8 p.m. ET); Argentina on July 13 (6 p.m. ET); Australia for a second time on July 16 (6 p.m. ET); and Spain on July 18 (9 p.m. ET). All of the exhibition games will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay.