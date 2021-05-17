Bradley Beal for All-NBA 2020-21

Bradley Beal’s 2020-21 performance cemented the ninth-year guard as one of the best players in the NBA. In recent years, he has quickly become one of the league’s elite scorers, capable of putting the ball in the basket at the rim, from mid-range and from beyond the arc – even as the focus of every opponent’s scouting report. For the second year in a row, Beal has led the Eastern Conference in scoring at over 30.0 points per game. Beal’s night-to-night consistency has been as impressive as his scoring volume, despite facing double and triple teams nearly every time he takes the court. Beal has been remarkably reliable, scoring fewer than 20 points in a game only five times and is one of just three players this season to score 50-plus points more than once this season. In a January matchup with Philadelphia, Beal scored 57 points in the first three quarters alone and finished with a franchise-record-tying 60 points. Alongside fellow All-NBA candidate Russell Westbrook, Beal has been one of the best players in the NBA this season, well-deserving of an All-NBA nod.

BY THE NUMBERS

SEASON STATS: 31.3 PPG | 4.7 RPG | 4.4 APG

Finished second in the NBA in scoring with the sixth-highest points per game average in the last 10 years.

Became just the sixth player since the NBA-ABA merger to average 30+ points in back-to-back seasons (Adrian Dantley, Michael Jordan-seven straight, Allen Iverson-twice, Kobe Bryant, James Harden-three straight).

Third in the NBA with a career-high 34 games of at least 30 points, the fourth most in team history.

Eight games with at least 40 points, the second most in the league. Six-of-eight 40-plus point games have come on the road, the most in the league and tying a franchise single-season record.

Shot career highs from the field (.485) and the free throw line (.889).

Had the second-highest field goal percentage among all players with at least 20 field goal attempts per game, while also leading the league in attempts per game at 23.0.

25 games this season shooting at least 50.0% from the field on 20-plus attempts, the most in the league and the most in franchise history.

Had two 50-plus point games, including a career-high and franchise-high-tying 60-point game on January 6 at Philadelphia.

Led the Wizards in scoring in 49 of his 60 games.

IN QUOTES

Scott Brooks: “You can’t guard him by yourself. That’s been proven the last three years. People have double-teamed him for two straight years and he’s averaged over 30.0 points per game. Now, lately, the last couple of games, they were putting three guys on him. He’s that good. He’s an All-NBA player.”

Ish Smith: “I’m going to tell you something – and I tell (Beal) this all the time – the dude is the easiest scorer I’ve ever seen in my life. I’m being dead serious. We’ll be sitting there watching the game and he’s got 33 and you’re like ‘It’s the third quarter and he ain’t even turned it up.’”

Russell Westbrook: “It's a good feeling. Not just for myself, but Brad, fighting through what he's going through at the moment and going out and laying it on the line. You appreciate guys like him...He wants to win. He wants to win bad and will do anything to kind of help his team out. That moment was strictly to just let him know that I appreciated him since being here. We fought through so much to get here now. Nobody believed that we would be here. It's only up from here.”

Bradley Beal: “I’m very passionate about my craft. The things I’m good at, I try to perfect and the things I’m not so good at, I try to get better at. I’ve always had that mentality since I was a little kid and I still apply it to my game today. At the same time, I think a lot of it has to do with my confidence, my faith, God’s blessings just to be on the path I’m on – and just to be in the situations I’m in. It’s been three or four years of me growing on this path. It’s not a fluke thing.”

