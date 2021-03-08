All-Star Game Recap: Bradley Beal scores team-high 26, Team Durant falls 170-150 to Team LeBron

FINAL: Team Durant 150 | Team LeBron 170

SCORING LEADERS

Team Durant: Bradley Beal (26), Kyrie Irving (24), Jayson Tatum (21), James Harden (21)

Team LeBron: Giannis Antetokounmpo (35), Damian Lillard (32), Stephen Curry (28)

SUMMARY

Despite a team-high 26 points from Bradley Beal, Team Durant was defeated 170-150 by Team LeBron in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night in Atlanta. Beal’s 26 points were an All-Star Game career high and finished one point shy of tying Moses Malone’s franchise record for points scored in an All-Star Game. He finished 10-16 (.625) from the field, 6-12 (.500) from 3-point range and recorded four assists.

“It was amazing,” Beal said postgame. “It was amazing just to be out on the floor with 20-plus other guys in the league who are phenomenal at what they do. For me to start, that felt great. I was happy about it. I enjoyed every single moment being out there on the floor. I’m happy we were able to compete and have fun with it.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 35 points on 16-16 (1.000) from the field and won the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

Beal got on the board early, scoring on a layup three minutes into the game. He scored four points in the first quarter, but Beal and the rest of Team Durant were outdone 40-39 by Team LeBron in the first quarter. Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry combined for 23 points in the opening frame to lead the way for Team LeBron.

Beal turned it on in the second quarter, scoring a team-high 10 points on 4-5 (.800) from the field and 2-3 (.667) from 3-point range. His first points of the frame came on a fast break dunk from fellow St. Louis native and longtime friend Jayson Tatum. Just a few possessions later, Beal knocked down two 3-pointers only 60 seconds apart, part of a 20-8 Team Durant run to take a 61-55 lead with 7:10 left in the second quarter. Team LeBron, however, closed the quarter strong, led again by Curry and Antetokounmpo, who combined to shoot 10-10 (1.000) from the field for 23 points. Team LeBron won the second quarter 60-41 and led 100-80 overall at halftime.

Beal stayed hot in the third quarter, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers, scoring nine points and dishing out two assists, but Team Durant again fell to Team LeBron in the quarter score, this time 46-45.

Under the NBA All-Star Game format implemented last season, the score reset at the end of each of the first three quarters. Teams competed to win each quarter for donation money for a series of charitable beneficiaries: the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, UNCF (United Negro College Fund), the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education and Direct Relief (Fund for Health Equity).

“I think that speaks volumes to where we are as a league,” Beal said. “It speaks volumes that we’re still trying to empower change in this world and level the playing field in all aspects. Definitely hats off to the league for everything they’re doing and every charity that we’re out there competing for.”

At the end of the of the third quarter, each team’s cumulative score determined the Final Target Score (170), which adds 24 points to the leading team’s (Team LeBron) score (146). With Team LeBron leading 146-125 overall, the first team to reach 170 points would win the game.

Beal and Team Durant ripped off a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter, but were unable to mount a full comeback. Damian Lillard scored 11 of Team LeBron’s 24 points in the fourth quarter, including the 3-pointer to hit 170 points and seal the win.

In an NBA All-Star Weekend first, the Taco Bell Skill Challenge, MTN Dew 3-Point Contest and AT&T Slam Dunk Contest were held on the same night as the All-Star Game instead of their usual Saturday night slot. Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis won the Skills Challenge, Golden State’s Stephen Curry won the 3-Point Contest and Portland’s Anfernee Simons won the Slam Dunk Contest.