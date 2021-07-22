Wizards 2021 Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

The 2021 NBA Draft, set for July 29 in Brooklyn is now less than a week away. With draft night getting closer, teams are zeroing in on targeted prospects with a clearer understanding of the draft landscape. Over the last month, the Wizards have held draft workouts and prospect interviews – as well as countless meetings between the scouting staff and front office to round out a big board and work toward a selection. Here, we take another look how mock drafts from around the NBA media landscape predict the Wizards will use their first-round selection.

Washington will pick at number 15.

Note: The following is an aggregated list of predictions from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Washington Wizards.

ESPN ($) – Isaiah Jackson (PF/C – Kentucky)

CBS Sports – Chris Duarte (SG – Oregon)

The Ringer – Moses Moody (SG/SF – Arkansas)

NBA Draft Net – Chris Duarte (SG – Oregon)

The Athletic ($) – Corey Kispert (SF/PF – Gonzaga)

Fox Sports – James Bouknight (Wing – UCONN)

SI.com – Alperen Sengun (C – Turkey)

Tankathon – James Bouknight (Wing – UCONN)

Bleacher Report – Trey Murphy III (SF – Virginia)

Yahoo! Sports – Corey Kispert (SF/PF – Gonzaga)