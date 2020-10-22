2020 NBA Draft Profile: Saddiq Bey

Age: 21

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 216

Wingspan: 6’11”

Position: Wing

Stats: 16.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 33.9 MPG, 47.7% FG, 45.1% 3PT, 76.9% FT

Hometown: Largo, MD

Strengths: A native of the DMV area, specifically Sidwell Friends School for high school, Bey enters the draft after a massive leap from his freshman to sophomore seasons. He’s a prototypical ‘3-and-D’ wing with great size (6’8”) and shooting (58.4% effective field goal percentage). He’s tough, competitive, and comes from a winning program in Villanova. In college, he played just about every position ‘1’ through ‘4’, and almost always guarded the opponent’s best player. Many draft experts think he’s one of the more NBA ready players in this year’s NBA Draft.

Weaknesses: Bey is not the most athletic wing and lacks lateral quickness, but still is able to play sound defense due to instincts and length. His rebounding numbers took a dip his sophomore season since he was defending more on the perimeter, but it still wasn’t encouraging. They are some concerns about his shot translating to the NBA due to his shooting mechanics.

Quotes (from interview with NBA.com)

Bey on his goals in the NBA: "Coming into Villanova, I wanted to give the team what it needed from me. In the NBA, my goal is to try and be as versatile as possible and complete a player as I can possibly be. Whatever the team needs from me, I feel comfortable I’ll be able to provide it. That’s a tribute to how we develop at Villanova.”

Villanova assistant Kyle Neptune on Bey: “I literally can’t say enough about him being a perfect match for what the NBA is doing right now. It doesn’t matter what position—if you can’t dribble, pass, shoot and guard on the perimeter, there really isn’t room for you now in the modern NBA. But because Saddiq has the size, the skill, and the willingness to always be in the gym working to get better, he’s going to succeed at the next level.”