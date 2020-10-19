2020 NBA Draft Profile: R.J. Hampton

Age: 19

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 190

Wingspan: 6’7”

Position: Guard

Stats: 8.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 20.5 MPG, 40.7% FG, 29.5% 3PT, 67.9% FT

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Strengths: Hampton has the potential to be a good playmaker in the NBA, as he’s displayed flashes in the pick-and-roll and has a good feel for the court. The 19-year old guard has a quick first step and explodes toward the rim. He has the athleticism and size to defend multiple positions at the next level. You will never have to question his hustle and passion for the game.

Weaknesses: Hampton played against professionals in Australia instead of going to college in U.S., which makes him a bit difficult to evaluate. He needs to get his mechanics right and improve his jump shot. His defense in Australia was understandably subpar due to his lack of experience in a college or pro system. Hampton may be a bit more of a project than most first round picks.

Quotes (from his NBA Draft combine media interview)

On what he can bring to a team right away: "I bring that fast-paced, energizer guard. I can attack downhill and get my teammates involved and be a pest on defense."

On recovering from his hip injury: "I'm just as athletic as ever and just as fast as ever. I feel like I've done a good job of showing teams I'm not injured anymore."

Notes: Hampton’s father, Rod, played basketball at SMU.

Highlights courtesy of the New Zealand Breakers.