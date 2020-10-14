2020 NBA Draft Profile: Patrick Williams

Age: 19

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 225

Wingspan: 6’11”

Position: Wing/Forward

Stats: 9.2 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 22.5 MPG, 45.9% FG, 32.0% 3PT, 83.8% FT

Hometown: Charlotte, NC

Strengths: The 2019-20 ACC Sixth Man of the Year, Williams is a physical forward who can guard ‘1’ through ‘5’ and projects to contribute in the NBA right away. He only played a bit over 22 minutes per game in his freshman year, but he can score in a variety of ways. His defensive potential – especially considering he already has an NBA body – is exciting for whoever lands him in this year’s draft. Williams is very athletic and should fit as a do-it-all forward for a long time if he reaches his potential.

Weaknesses: Williams recently turned 19 and will be one of the youngest players in the draft. He still has room to grow shooting the ball, though his free throw percentage was very good in his freshman year. His 50 turnovers versus 29 assists at Florida State is a bit concerning, but he has a solid handle for his size. Williams’ unselfishness on the court sometimes takes away from easier baskets his team could get.

Quotes from Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton (from interview with SacTown Royalty)

On Williams’ NBA prospects: “My thoughts on Patrick is that he will give you whatever you ask him to give you…He is really, really physically mature beyond what most incoming freshmen would have in college. So he already has an NBA body. He shoots the three, he has a great pull-up, is extremely athletic and can finish at the rim.”

On how long it will take Williams to contribute: “I think he will be able to come in and contribute right away. He’s been challenged every day in practice not to take any possessions off. He’s a great teammate, he has an unselfish spirit…He’s probably the youngest player in the draft, so it’s going to take some maturity for him to assimilate into the NBA system and style of play.”

Highlights courtesy of Florida State.