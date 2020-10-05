2020 NBA Draft Profile: Killian Hayes

Age: 19



Height: 6’5”



Weight: 215



Wingspan: 6’8”



Position: Guard



Stats: 12.8 PPG, 6.2 APG, 1.5 SPG 26.8 MPG, 45.5% FG, 39.0% 3PT, 90.9% FT



Hometown: Lakeland, FL



Previous Team: ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

Strengths: Hayes is a noted playmaker and strong ball-handler; he’s more comfortable at point guard . His size will be a key advantage if guards other point guards, with a wingspan of 6’8” – he says he can guard ‘1’ through ‘3.’ He holds a high basketball IQ which he demonstrated in his draft lottery interview with the media. He’s an improved shooter who shot 39.0% from 3-point this past season.

Weaknesses: Hayes has a dominant left hand; he needs to work on his right. Like many prospects and incoming rookies, he needs to get stronger. He’s not an elite athlete, which could hinder him from creating his own shot in the NBA.

Quotes from Hayes' media availability from the virtual NBA Draft Combine

On his strengths: “Going left, scoring at all three levels. Even though I can be a lot more consistent from the 3. Also, my court vision, the way I can read the game.”

On what he needs to work on: “Defensively, not falling asleep, getting caught back door. Also, it’s been better throughout the season, but my turnover ratio.”

On his pre-draft plan: “I’m just working out and everything, especially my body because everybody knows the NBA has the best athletes in the world. Coming in physically ready and working on every part of my game. I know this season I was on the ball a lot, so I’m working a lot on coming off screens, coming off DHOs (dribble hand offs) and things like that.”

On what players he watches film on: “I always watch highlights of Manu Ginobili – a lot of lefties – so obviously James Harden, Goran Dragic. Also pick-and-roll so a guy like Milos Teodosic – his reads are incredible.”

On taking advantage of extra time until the draft: “The whole draft process has been [me] working. I know we had a lot of extra time compared to drafts that have been in June but now we’re in September…Don’t take that time for granted and just keep working.”

On biggest challenge of draft process: “I haven’t played in a 5-on-5 game since March…The player that I was back in March is not the player who I am today.”

Notes: Born in Florida, but grew up in France. His father, DeRon Hayes, played college basketball at Penn State and professionally in France, Portugal, Sweden, Ukraine, and Russia. His mother, Sandrine, is from Cholet, France and played basketball.