2020 NBA Draft Profile: Deni Avdija

Age: 19

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 215

Wingspan: 6’9”

Position: Wing/Forward

Stats: 8.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 21.4 MPG, 64% 2PT, 33% 3PT, 59% FT

Hometown: Beit Zera, Israel

Previous Team: Maccabi Tel Aviv

Strengths: Avdija has great size for his position; he’s a versatile wing who can guard ‘1’ through ‘4.’ The Israeli holds a high basketball IQ and is considered a jack of all trades. Avdija is very competitive and plays with high energy. He’s a good playmaker for his size and one of the best team defenders in the draft. He has played a role in Israel that will be similar to what he’ll be asked to do in his rookie season.

Weaknesses: He needs to continue bulking up and to work on improving his shooting. Avdija has a dominant right hand, so his left hand needs work. His passing is solid, but needs to cut down on turnovers. Avdija doesn’t have top-tier burst and his 6’9” wingspan is surprisingly short for his height.

Quotes (from September 30 media scrum at virtual NBA Combine):

On the NBA position: “I can play ‘1’ through ‘4,’ but it’s not about me, it’s about what the team really needs and what the coach really wants me to play.”

On comparisons to Luka Doncic or anyone else: “I just want to be the best Deni Avdija I can be, and I just don’t want to be compared to anybody.”

On possibly becoming the highest Jewish player ever drafted: “It’s exciting. Every time that you can make history or any kind of good thing to represent the Jewish community and the state of Israel, that’s an honor for me to have my Jewish community have my back. I’m just going to try to do the best I can to make everybody proud.”

On his shooting: “I think a lot of guys who are not in basketball don’t understand some things about the shot. The shot is not always about your technique. I think my technique is good. I just think that people don’t see the surroundings. People forget that I was young, I was going through a team with a lot of experience, with a lot of pressure, with a lot of fans every night...I think my confidence was raised because the guys made me feel better.”

Notes: His father is a former basketball player who played in Israel in the 1990s. He was a member of the Yugoslavia national team that won the bronze medal at the 1982 FIBA World Championship. Avdija holds dual citizenship of Israel and Serbia. He was drafted into the Israeli Defense Forces in April, and will complete his service in North America as an “exceptional athlete.” Avdija played on the same team as former NBA players Omri Casspi and Amare Stoudemire and considers them mentors.

