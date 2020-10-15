2020 NBA Draft Profile: Aaron Nesmith

Age: 21

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 215

Wingspan: 6’10”

Position: Wing

Stats: 23.0 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 35.7 MPG, 51.2% FG, 52.2% 3PT, 82.5% FT

Hometown: Charleston, SC

Strengths: Arguably the best shooter in the draft, Nesmith shot 52.2% from deep on 115 3-point attempts in his sophomore season. He spaces the floor and has unlimited range with a quick, sound release. His size (6’10” wingspan) and shooting allows him to fit the prototypical ‘3-and-D’ profile for the NBA. At a minimum, Nesmith should be able to excel at the NBA level because of his 3-point shooting and defensive potential.

Weaknesses: Nesmith can improve his playmaking (assist-to-turnover ratio was 0.9 to 1.7 and finishing at the rim. He’s not the most athletic of players in the draft, though his size should make up for that. Of note, he’s coming off a fractured right foot in January, but Nesmith says he’s all healed and ready to go.

Quotes (from interview with Titus & Tate on Fox Sports)

On his own scouting report: “I definitely believe I’m the best shooter in the draft, hands down. I don’t think that’s all I can do. I think I can help any team on beneficially on the defensive end with my length, my size…On the offensive side, just being a floor spacer…I move off the ball all the time very fast.”

On going through the draft process during the pandemic: “I’m still having fun with the whole process, still working hard, because I don’t know any better. I don’t know what the usual year would look like. Right now, I’m just trying to work as hard as I can.”

Highlights courtesy of Vanderbilt.