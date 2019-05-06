Wizards 2019 NBA Draft Lottery preview and odds

The 2019 NBA Draft Lottery is quickly approaching on Tuesday, May 14 (8:30 P.M. ET, ESPN). Members of the Wizards’ brass will head to Chicago to find out where the team will be drafting on June 20.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Vice Chairman and Owner Raul Fernandez will be the team's on-stage participant, while Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Tommy Sheppard will represent the Wizards in the actual lottery.

Heading into the lottery, the Wizards hold the sixth-best odds to receive the number one overall pick at 9.0%. The Knicks, Suns, and Cavaliers have the top odds at number one at 14.0%. With the worst record, the Knicks will not pick any lower than fourth.

Washington has a 37.2% chance of getting a top-four pick. The first four picks are selected by ping pong balls, while the remaining picks (5-14) are assigned and sorted by team record thereafter. Here are the Wizards’ odds heading into the lottery:

1: 9.0%



2: 9.2%



3: 9.4%



4: 9.6%



5: 0.0%



6: 8.6%



7: 29.6%



8: 20.6%



9: 3.8%



10: 0.2%



11-14: 0.0%



The last time the Wizards had a selection in the lottery was 2013. Washington held the eighth-best odds and ended up jumping all the way up to third, selecting Otto Porter Jr. a month later. In 2010, the Wizards had the fifth-best odds of getting the No. 1 pick at 10.3% overall. They ended up winning the lottery and drafting five-time All-Star John Wall. Washington also won the lottery in 2001, moving up from third to first and drafting Kwame Brown. In 1999, Washington finished with the sixth-worst record in the NBA, but fell to seventh in the draft order. Drafted in that spot? Richard Hamilton. The same happened in 2000, with Washington falling from sixth to seventh, a pick that was traded to Chicago.

This will be the league's 35th annual NBA Draft Lottery, as the actual lottery procedure will take place in a separate room before ESPN's national broadcast. Ernst & Young partner Darrington Hobson will oversee the lottery, with select media members, NBA officials, and team representatives in attendance for the drawings. More on the process, from the NBA:

"Fourteen ping-pong balls numbered 1 through 14 will be placed in a lottery machine. There are 1,001 possible combinations when four balls are drawn out of 14, without regard to their order of selection. Before the lottery, 1,000 of those 1,001 combinations will be assigned to the 14 participating lottery teams.

"The drawing process occurs in the following manner: All 14 balls are placed in the lottery machine and they are mixed for 20 seconds, and then the first ball is removed. The remaining balls are mixed in the lottery machine for another 10 seconds, and then the second ball is drawn. There is a 10-second mix, and then the third ball is drawn. There is a 10-second mix, and then the fourth ball is drawn. The team that has been assigned that combination will receive the No. 1 pick. The same process is repeated with the same ping-pong balls and lottery machine for the second through fourth picks.

"If the same team comes up more than once, the result is discarded and another four-ball combination is selected. Also, if the one unassigned combination is drawn, the result is discarded and the balls are drawn again. The length of time the balls are mixed is monitored by a timekeeper who faces away from the machine and signals the machine operator after the appropriate amount of time has elapsed."

Tune into ESPN at 8:30 P.M. on May 14th to find out where the Wizards will be picking in the 2019 NBA Draft.