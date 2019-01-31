Warriors to Celebrate 2019 Black History Month Throughout February

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will celebrate Black History Month throughout February with numerous in-game activations, community outreach efforts and a multimedia partnership with BAYCAT Academy, a Bay Area nonprofit that educates, empowers and employs youth to produce digital media. The Warriors will spotlight Black History Month with videos featuring and honoring Bay Area leaders and influencers that will run throughout February during games at Oracle Arena and online.

In addition to in-game activation and community outreach efforts, the Warriors are assisting the Obama Foundation’s ‘My Brother’s Keeper Alliance’ with civic engagement opportunities mid-February. On February 12, during the Warriors home game vs. the Utah Jazz, the team will host a book drive at Oracle Arena. Fans are encouraged to bring lightly-used books, appropriate for youth in grades K-5, to be donated outside Oracle Arena entrances, before fans enter security. During the Obama Foundation’s Day of Service on February 18, the books will be donated to schools in San Francisco and Oakland.

Throughout the month of February, the Warriors will celebrate Black History Month at Oracle Arena with various in-game performances, festivities and activities, including:

Sunday, February 2 vs. LA Lakers: The Warriors’ first home game of the month, Saturday, February 2, will feature an exclusive Warriors-branded Nike t-shirt giveaway (picture attached) all fans in attendance, inscribed with the motto “Until We All Win.” In-game entertainment includes Isaiah Johnson, from Broadway’s Hamilton, performing the National Anthem, and at halftime, The Preservation Hall Jazz Band, a band founded in 1963 to honor Preservation Hall, a music venue in New Orleans’ French Quarter, will perform.

Wednesday, February 6 vs. San Antonio: The first 10,000 fans will receive a Shaun Livingston bobblehead. The Warriors will celebrate Tommie Smith, a USA Track and Field gold medalist, who made a statement on the medal stand during the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. At halftime, fans will be entertained by performers from Broadway in the H.O.O.D., a theater company that offers educational and cultural opportunities to youth in the community.

Sunday, February 10 vs. Miami: In partnership with Oaklandish, all fans in attendance will receive a ‘Black History is Golden’ t-shirt (picture attached), a motto coined by Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala and adopted by the Warriors organization for its Black History Month initiatives dating back to the 2015-16 season. Dimensions Dance, an Oakland-based dance company that is known for its cross-cultural and issues-orientated collaborations, bridging cultural, racial and ethnic differences, will perform at halftime.

Tuesday, February 12 vs. Utah: Tanduay Rum will present the game, and the first 10,000 fans will receive a Baron Davis bobblehead, and Warriors players will be wearing special Baron Davis shooting shirts during pregame warmups. Taylor Memorial Methodist Church Choir will perform the National Anthem and entertain fans at halftime.

Thursday, February 21 vs. Sacramento: The Warriors will celebrate ‘We Believe’ Night, with various former Warriors players attending the game for in-game celebrations, and the first 10,000 fans will receive a lapel pin celebrating the 2000’s era of Warriors basketball. Courtesy of Chase, all fans in attendance will receive a Jason Richardson poster, as well as special offers at concessions and team retail stores for their credit and debit card holders. Halftime will feature a Warriors Dance Program MoTown dance collaboration, featuring the Warriors Dance Team, the Hardwood Classics, the Jr. Jam Squad and the Golden State Breakers.

Saturday, February 23 vs. Houston: Performance painter David Garibaldi will entertain fans at halftime, creating a piece of art that nods to the team’s Black History Month celebrations.

Golden State’s community outreach efforts will focus on topics related to Black History Month throughout February, including:

Friday, February 1: Warriors center Damian Jones and guard Quinn Cook will participate in a Read to Achieve Reading Rally, presented by Ross Stores at Futures Elementary School, to read books to students and discuss the importance of reading skills within the theme of Black History Month.

Friday, February 1: Warriors forward Kevon Looney will participate in an Oracle Basketball Clinic, where the Warriors will work with two Oakland non-profits, both of whom were founded by local African-American community leaders, Hidden Genius and Team Inc. The interactive event will introduce students to coding and sports analytics, and will include a basketball skills clinic.

Thursday, February 7: The Warriors will host a ‘Read In’ at Piedmont Elementary School, where Warriors legends and employee volunteers will read books written by or about prominent African Americans to all the school’s students. Marcus Books, an African American-owned bookstore in downtown Oakland, will supply the books.

Monday, February 11: In partnership with Adobe, the Warriors will host a Peaceful Warriors Summit, to educate youth on the causes and impacts of bullying. In celebration of Black History Month, the Warriors will work with African American-owned local companies for the event, including all catering from Red Door Catering, giveaways from Blended Designs, and printing services from Tony Lopez International.

Monday, February 11: The Warriors will host a ‘Building Bridges through Basketball’ event in San Francisco, a closed-door, facilitated discussion with small groups of young people, law enforcement, Warriors players, and community leaders to create space for youth to express their feelings, learn about issues, and come together as a community.

Friday, February 22: The Warriors, in partnership with PG&E and Good Tidings, will refurbish the basketball courts at the YMCA in downtown Oakland. Warriors forward Draymond Green will attend and participate in leading elite level youth through an NBA workout.

Beginning February 2 and continuing throughout the month, elements of black history will be featured in signage and videos during the Warriors’ games at Oracle Arena. The videos, produced by the Warriors Studio team, include segments with San Francisco Mayor London Breed and sit-downs with Warriors players discussing the pioneers of basketball.

The Warriors’ partnership with BAYCAT Academy will feature prominently in the team’s Black History Month celebration, including a video series called ‘Black As We Are,’ which will engage community citizens in discussion around black identity and community. The series will explore topics such as the #ShutUpandDribble commentary, and why professional athletes use their platforms for social change, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement and peaceful protesting.