This Thanksgiving We're Thankful For...
It’s the holiday season! That means holiday decorations, family dinners & of course, Warriors basketball is in full swing. This season, we decided to give thanks to everything we love about this team.
This Thanksgiving we’re thankful for…
Steph's 4-point plays
...and the reactions that follow
KD's Dunks...
...and obviously KD's dance moves
Jordan being a top 5 hype man of all time
Draymond's defense
Jacob Evans as the songbird of our generation
Rookie shut it DOWN pic.twitter.com/zo7QbqoMyU— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 7, 2018
China Klay
Qatar Klay
Parade Klay
Opening Night Klay
Headband Klay
Jackie Moon Klay
TBH...all versions of Klay
How in-sync the team can be
The #FergieRemixChallenge
And of course, Dub Nation