Warriors Partner with PG&E to Accelerate Annual Grants Program

The Golden State Warriors, in partnership with The PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E), have announced a $100,000 early launch of the Warriors Community Foundation’s annual grants program. The joint effort will help Bay Area youth overcome challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, focused on addressing urgent and long-term support of youth development and education programs.

The Warriors Community Foundation and PG&E have identified five local non-profits focused on youth development and education in-need of support immediately to continue to serve their constituents with summer learning experiences. These groups will each receive $10,000 immediately, and will be granted a minimum of an additional $10,000 in the Fall of 2020, when the Warriors Community Foundation announces its full slate of 2020-21 grantee recipients.

The Warriors previously announced the organization’s COVID-19 Impact Strategy, with four main categories of focus, one of which is supporting education, students, and teachers. The Impact Strategy also addresses support for Chase Center event workers, aiding frontline and healthcare workers, and supporting underserved communities in the Bay Area.

The five non-profits receiving $10,000 in aid to support virtual summer programming hardships include

TechBridge Girls: To support TechBridge Girls at Home, a virtual learning program that will provide access toSTEM-related activities for students in the Bay Area.

Girls, Inc. of Alameda County: To support virtual academic enrichment and skill-building programs for underservedgirls in Alameda County.

Urban Ed Academy: To enrich the academic experiences for men of color as they prepare to become teachers in underserved communities

Students Rising Above: To support first-generation college students with virtual learning tools to enrich their understanding of pre-college readiness tools, college commitment and guidance, healthcare, and financial support.

Reading Partners: To provide elementary students with virtual opportunities for individualized reading support.

Through the education grants program alone, the Warriors Community Foundation has contributed over $12 million to schools and youth development nonprofits since the Foundation’s inception in 2012. With the additional resources generated through the Foundation’s Making Hoops Program, which refurbishes basketball courts in the Bay Area, the in-game 50/50 Raffle, and ticket donations, the Warriors Community Foundation has awarded over $22.5 million overall to Bay Area non-profits in-need.

In accordance with the Warriors Community Foundation grant application cycle, the remaining 2020-21 Foundation grantees will be awarded and announced in the Fall.