Warriors Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership with FTX

The Golden State Warriors and FTX US (referred to as “FTX”) today announced a first-of-its-kind cryptocurrency partnership in professional sports. As the Warriors’ Official Cryptocurrency Platform and NFT Marketplace, the franchise will drop NFTs on FTX.us, beginning in early 2022. The partnership between the Warriors and FTX marks the first international rights partner for the Warriors, meaning the team and FTX will have a visible market presence, inclusive of logo and likeness, internationally.

“Cryptocurrency has a well-established worldwide community and is going to continue to be a major part of the sports, media and entertainment industries,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Brandon Schneider. “In our conversations with FTX, we quickly realized our joint desire to innovate around cryptocurrency integration and adoption, including the role NFTs play in global fan engagement.”

The Warriors were the first team in sports to execute an NFT drop earlier this year with the team’s Legacy NFT Drop, a collection that included various editions of the team’s six NBA Championship rings and 10 commemorative ticket stubs. The Warriors hold the record for all-time highest sports NFT sale, with the team’s 1-of-1 6x World Championship Ring selling for 285.111ETH ($871,591.27 USD).

To commemorate the partnership, the Warriors and FTX will gift 3 Bitcoin—one per non-profit— to three Bay Area organizations that address educational equity. The three recipients are Self-eSTEM, Mission Bit and Techbridge Girls. Self-eSTEM builds the self-esteem of girls and young women from untapped communities, while providing interactive, culturally responsive STEM literacy, leadership, and technical training to leverage STEM as a foundation for social and economic growth. Mission Bit is dedicated to inspiring and empowering students to unlock their full potential, and offers free coding classes, after-school workshops, summer bootcamps, and project-based tech industry experiences for high school students in the San Francisco area. Techbridge Girls re-engineers the way BIPOC girls from marginalized communities experience STEM by catalyzing out-of-school time STEM educators and STEM professionals into equity educators and advocates through training and curricula that promote access, belonging and persistence.

“Through our partnership with Stephen Curry, we were introduced to the Warriors organization, and we are excited to partner with a franchise that aligns with our core values,” said FTX US President Brett Harrison. “The FTX US NFT Platform will provide a leading, safe and secure venue for the Warriors international fan base to access exclusive collectables from the franchise. Alongside the NFT drops, working with the Warriors will increase our ability to create a positive change, not only domestically but internationally, with one of the most prestigious professional sport franchises in the world.”

The partnership with FTX extends beyond the Golden State Warriors; FTX will have logo placement on the basket pole pads and press table for the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team’s G League affiliate. For the Warriors’ esports brands, FTX will have their logo virtually placed on the Warriors Gaming Squad court during NBA 2K League games, and will be integrated into various elements during Golden Guardians live streams, including League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), Super Smash Bros. Melee and World of Warcraft.

About FTX US

FTX US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Their mission is for FTX US to grow the digital currency ecosystem offering both cryptocurrency trading and NFTs. To learn more about FTX US, please visit: https://ftx.us/

About The Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors, currently playing in their 76th season, are a charter member of the National Basketball Association. Founded in 1946 as the Philadelphia Warriors, the team moved to the West Coast in 1962 and spent nine seasons as the San Francisco Warriors before moving across the Bay to Oakland in 1971 and becoming the Golden State Warriors. In 2019, the Warriors returned to San Francisco to play at Chase Center, a privately financed, state-of-the-art 18,064-seat arena in the Mission Bay neighborhood. The team’s storied history includes six NBA Championships, 11 NBA Finals appearances, an NBA-record 73-win season, eight members of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, and 27 members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. For more information on the Golden State Warriors, please visit warriors.com.